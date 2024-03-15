Ties aren’t just for CEOs. Just ask Jake Gyllenhaal Jeanne Cadieu who suited up in matching menswear fashion on Thursday evening. The couple, who have been dating since 2018 but were last spotted on a red carpet together almost two years ago, put their best style (and ties) forward for a special screening of Road House in London.

Gyllenhaal, who stars in the recently released Amazon thriller, went all in on tweed with his look. The actor paired a tailored Prada overcoat with matching, low-rise pants that pooled casually against his workman-style boots. Gyllenhaal continued the business casual feel of his tweed separates by sporting a crisp collared shirt that he styled with a burgundy tie. Cadieu, a model for brands like Versace and Fendi, followed her boyfriend’s cue with some tailoring, and a tie, of her own.

Like Gyllenhaal, she also opted for low-slung trousers, in black instead of slate gray, and similarly sported a white button down top. Her blouse did, however, feature 3D rosette appliqués along the sleeves which added a playful touch to the model’s otherwise relaxed, chic outfit. Cadieu rounded out her look with a sculptural mini bag, a chunky Valentino bracelet and, of course, a black tie.

After this past weekend’s Academy Awards, where most of the night’s male attendees showed off their cleavage instead of bogging down their outfits with a tie, much was said about the accessory’s purpose on the red carpet. As some decried attendees’ tie reluctance as a sign of informality (oh, the horror of not having a piece of fabric hanging from your shirt!), others viewed the styling decision as a shift within the menswear game. However, while most men were tie-less, they all basically opted for very safe fashion choices elsewhere. Now, last night’s Road House screening wasn’t nearly as formal as the Oscars step and repeat, which makes Gyllenhaal and Cadieu’s ties even more interesting.

Here, they appeared to provide a practical solution to the conundrum. No, their ties weren’t part of some sort of overly tailored suit like the kind you’d find at the Oscars, but they did add a dressier edge to their respective looks. Oh, and it’s quite adorable that for their first publicized red carpet since 2022, the couple decided to wear matching accessories.