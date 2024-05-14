The Cannes Film Festival is officially underway and Jane Fonda just hit the red carpet in a look that proved she isn’t just a Mob Wife, she’s the entire Mob Boss herself. Today, Fonda stepped out to the festival’s opening ceremony and Le Deuxième Acte screening in a tailored Elie Saab look, some Hollywood hair, and a Mob Wife coat that would make Carmela Soprano jealous.

Fonda, 86, centered her look around a plunging suit jacket that featured silver and black embroidery across the front. The sequins of Fonda’s coat trailed down to her matching dress pants which finished off in a slight flare. Fonda picked up on the color scheme of her tailoring with blinding bijoux from Pomellato’s upcoming High Jewelry collection and metallic pointed-toe shoes. But what really gave things that Mob Wife finish was the cheetah print maxi coat from forte_forte that Fonda wore atop her shoulders. The actress and activist complimented her red carpet outfit with chandelier earrings, a red statement lip, and an elegant swoop hairdo.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Fonda made sure to show off her glitzy suit on its own, too. The actress, who first came to the festival all the way back in 1964, was amongst a host of legendary stars who hit the red carpet for Cannes’s opening day.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

On the step and repeat, Fonda was joined by the Chinese actress Gong Li, French star and Cannes regular Juliette Binoche, and American icon Meryl Streep. The latter actress sported an elegant wrap dress after kicking proceedings off earlier in the day alongside this year’s Cannes Jury: Juan Antonio Bayona, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ebru Ceylan, Nadine Labaki, Pierfrancesco Favino, President of the Jury Greta Gerwig, Eva Green, Lily Gladstone and Omar Sy. Streep is scheduled to receive an honorary honorary Palme d'Or—the festival’s highest honor—35 years after her first and only Cannes appearance.

“I am extremely honored to learn that I will receive this prestigious award,” Streep said in a statement. “Winning an award at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest distinction in the art of filmmaking. Standing in the shadow of those who have already been honored is both humbling and thrilling.”