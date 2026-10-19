Jenna Ortega is probably not who comes to mind when you picture the Roberto Cavalli customer. The Italian label’s va-va-voom drama and animal-print maximalism may seem at odds with the actor’s darkly romantic aesthetic. But her latest role has her embracing the brand’s brightness.

Ortega, who stars in Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Klara and the Sun, has been departing from her Wednesday style in favor of gold-dipped dressing. At the Rome Film Fest this weekend, she continued her unexpected streak in an airy dress from Roberto Cavalli’s spring 2027 runway. The ivory number had a subtly sheer bodice, featuring a floor-grazing skirt adorned with painted-on flowers, rich velvet details, and gilded accents. Styled by Enrique Melendez, Ortega’s cream-colored frock veered away from gothic severity and into a more joyous—and distinctly Roberto Cavalli—realm.

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For the spring 2027 show, creative director Fausto Puglisi revived the most exaggerated Cavalli codes. His upbeat, early-2000s-inspired runway was full of sheer leopard-print dresses, tiger-striped micro shorts, and going-out tops that could have been plucked from Paris Hilton’s club-hopping wardrobe. Party-ready extravagance pulsed through the designs, and Ortega’s yellow-tinged slip was no exception.

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While Ortega’s Wednesday promotional outfits often come from the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Ann Demeulemeester, and Sarah Burton’s Givenchy, Klara and the Sun calls for Cavalli. Hitting theaters October 23, the futuristic film follows Ortega as the titular Klara, a friendly humanoid robot who is powered by the sun and in search of companionship. Though it’s based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s dystopian 2021 novel, Waititi’s adaptation is more optimistic, infused with comedy and childlike wonder. Ortega’s press tour looks, too, have taken a brighter tone. Her latest look appears almost sun-kissed.