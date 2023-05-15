While some celebrities are still bundling up in all-leather looks, Jennifer Lawrence is already breaking out her summer whites a full month before the season even officially commences. On Sunday, the actress was seen out in New York City looking very ready for June to roll around in an all-white look.

Lawrence spent the afternoon celebrating Mother’s Day with her mom, Karen. The two looked casual and cool as they treated themselves to a manicure before meeting up with Lawrence’s dad, Gary. Karen kept things simple in a black, long-sleeved mini dress, black flats, and a green and black JW Anderson shoulder bag. Lawrence meanwhile, was her mom’s opposite in all white. The actress looked laidback yet still stylish in a pair of white, linen cargo pants, a white t-shirt, both from Leset, and another white shirt wrapped around her waist. Alaïa sunglasses and a green-trimmed bucket hat kept her safe from the sun, while a pair of black leather sandals and a crossbody from The Row completed the ensemble.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Later in the day, Lawrence changed, throwing on a pair of oversized jeans, a crochet tank from La Linge, and her favorite Samba sneakers.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

Lawrence has spoken previously about her relationship with her mother. While chatting with Vogue back in September 2022, she admitted that many of her films up until this point hold the common theme of motherhood.

“Art more often than not is about one’s mother,” she said. “I hesitate to say that because I would hate for somebody to go back and watch my movies...and think that that is the way that I’m painting my mother.” She continued, saying, “My mother is a wonderful person. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still things from my childhood that I’m working out.”

Of course, now Lawrence is a mother herself, having given birth to her son, Cy, in February 2022. “The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” she said. “Like, Now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love.”

Shop Jennifer’s all-white look:

