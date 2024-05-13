Leave it to Jennifer Lawrence, stealth wealth aficionado, to make even the most simple of LBDs red carpet-worthy. Over the weekend, the actress spiced up the tried-and-true silhouette as she stepped out to the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City.

Lawrence, who last graced the red carpet in March with a dotted Dior confection at the Oscars, slipped into a monochrome gown from Alaïa. Her halter dress featured a fairly straightforward shape with some va-va-voom detailing. The neckline of Lawrence’s dress nearly plunged to her navel and also featured ruching at the waist. From there, the piece moved into a floor-skimming skirt that was made complete by a daring side slit. Never one to overcomplicate things, Lawrence went with her go-to dewy glam for the occasion and sported her honey-blonde hair in luscious curls. The actress finished off her look with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a black Dior clutch, and peep-toe heels from Maison Ernest.

Lawrence’s day-to-day style has been all about muted, timeless pieces recently—manifesting itself in the form of baggy tailoring, “It” accessories, and the occasional controversial shoe. Here, however, Lawrence proved that she still knows what makes a quality going out look by dressing up a rather simple silhouette with some high-impact finishes.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress also posed with Queer country musician Orville Peck who was honored at the event. The singer sported a pinstripe suit, two-tone cowboy boots, and his signature face covering.

Marleen Moise/WireImage/Getty Images

Later in the night, Lawrence took to the stage to introduce Peck. She also delivered a hilarious speech to the audience which even included a few jabs at Mike Pence, the notoriously homophobic former Vice President.

“Hi gays,” Lawrence began her speech, adding “I love seeing so many humans who can top their field while still being power bottoms.” She continued, “I love the gay community. In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work,” she said. “Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you.”

“He’s in New York tonight receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest dick,” the actress said of the former Vice President, before clarifying “I didn’t write that one.”