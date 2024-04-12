New York City is in that weird, gray “April showers” period of its transition to spring. Thankfully, Jennifer Lawrence is arming her street style wardrobe with the accessory thats basicallt springtime sunshine incarnate. Today, the Oscar winner brightened up a rather gloomy and rainy Big Apple with the ultimate transition bag.

Lawrence was spotted in Manhattan’s East Village showing off her signature, pared-back fashion. She accented a loose-fitting power suit with a neon pink sweater. For footwear, she wore simple tennis sneakers and attempted to stay incognito in black wraparound shades. But it was her laffy taffy-hued Ralph Lauren bag that truly grabbed most of the focus here. The actress carried the American brand’s “Polo ID bag” casually in her hand.

The mini bag features some subtle equestrian details and a brass plaque closure. But, ultimately, the power of this accessory lies in the fact that its neon yellow hue can be spotted from several blocks away. Last year, we had “Lemon Girl Summer,” where celebrities insisted on dressing like the citrus fruit. Perhaps, this is Lawrence’s transitional version of “Lemon Girl Spring.”

Lawrence, despite her status as a stealth wealth proponent, clearly isn’t afraid to infuse some color into the usually muted “Quiet Luxury” trend. And given that the New York City weather is rather dull right now, it makes sense she would balance her all-black tailoring with these brighter spring pieces.

In fact, this Ralph Lauren grail just might prove to be Lawrence’s go-to accessory heading into the warmer months. Yesterday, the actress was once again pictured trotting around the bag. This time, she accented the piece with matching yellow Vans, a buttery cardigan, and a longline khaki trench (another transition season essential).

The actress’s Ralph Lauren accessory is just the latest in her growing collection of “It” bags. During last year’s summer season, Lawrence was all in on Loewe’s puzzle tote as well as slouchy banana bag from The Row. She’s worn both of those pieces on a variety of occasions, and during a variety of weather patterns too, so expect to see a lot more of this lemon drop Ralph Lauren piece.

