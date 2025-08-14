Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Carrie Bradshaw’s Fashion Legacy Alive

Carrie Bradshaw’s fashion legacy isn’t going anywhere—especially if Jennifer Lawrence has a say in it. Just days after Sarah Jessica Parker mourned the impending end of And Just Like That..., Lawrence stepped out not once, but twice, with Bradshaw’s most wardrobe-defining accessory in tow: the Fendi Baguette.

Yesterday, Lawrence was spotted in Manhattan wearing her Fendi Mamma baguette handbag—a slightly elongated version of the compact style Bradshaw wore frequently in Sex and the City and AJLT. Lawrence’s was done in burgundy corduroy fabric and features the label’s signature hardware. For maximum impact, Lawrence styled the colorful keepall with a white monotone ensemble that may not be Bradshaw’s exact style, but still carried her spirit. The actor slipped into a lace-trimmed slip skirt that she gave an edge to by layering a vintage tee from 1995 over top. The Row’s Bare Flat sandals and bold, black glasses completed the ensemble.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

On Tuesday, Lawrence was seen wearing the same Fendi treasure for the first time publicly while out in Manhattan. Again, the actor went for an all-white base, but (most likely, unintentionally) continued to speak to Bradshaw’s love of vintage fashion through the rest of her outfit. She wore a pair of semi-sheer cargo trousers from Nicholas Ghesquière’s spring 2002 collection for Balenciaga.

Diamond / BACKGRID

Archival Fendi is nothing new for Lawrence. In April, while out with her long-time pal, Emma Stone, she donned the Italian brand’s Selleria bag, a vintage top handle silhouette that launched in 2003. (The star later re-wore the piece in July, pairing it with a Qiapo-style vest, sandals, and casual blue jeans).

Lawrence’s Bradshaw homage was probably a case of fashion happenstance. But with the AJLT series finale slated for this week, we couldn’t help but wonder...will the influence of Carrie Bradshaw’s style ever really fade in the fashion lexicon?