Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are longtime best friends, but their approaches to spring transitional style couldn’t be more opposed. Yesterday, the A-List pals demonstrated two different ways to pull off the classic spring coat while out for a power walk.

Lawrence, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Cooke Maroney, bundled up the most out of the duo— quite the smart choice considering it’s still rather chilly in New York City. The actor wore simple black pants that she amped up with a patterned red jacket trimmed with black velvet. The piece looked like something she could have picked up secondhand during one of her many strolls through downtown Manhattan.

While Lawrence’s cherry Hermés Plume bag would have matched nicely against her unique jacket, she instead opted to accent with an understated black number from Fendi. The accessory appeared to be a vintage version of the Italian brand’s Selleria bag, which launched in 2003. For that final pop, Lawrence finished off her look with leopard Alaïa flats and tinted glasses.

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

While Lawrence looked prepared for a few more days of cold weather, Stone seemed ready to move past the winter gloom. The Poor Things actor decided to forgo pants altogether in favor of a mod mini dress, platform penny loafers, and sheer black tights. Like her friend, Stone also threw on a transitional jacket. Though her style, a simple collared number in light brown, was much less of a showpiece than Lawrence’s. It was almost as if Stone felt the weather outside and begrudgingly layered the coat over the top of her spring dress. The actor accented her new pixie cut with a thin headband.

Lawrence and Stone laid out two of the most popular approaches to spring transition fashion here. Those hanging onto fall and winter style (and all of its glorious layering) would likely opt for something similar to Lawrence’s outfit. (The actor also has quite the collection of coats in her repertoire, which she surely wants to show off before it becomes unbearably hot). And for the crowd looking ahead to the joys of spring weather? Let Stone and her little dress lead the way.