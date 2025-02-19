In true La Lopez style, Jennifer is making the baggy suit trend entirely her own. For the singer and actress, that meant pairing a plunging men’s sport coat with big pants, even bigger high heels, and some glasses that looked like they were found on the set of her TRL-era “Jenny From the Block” music video.

For a recent business trip to Dubai, Lopez slipped into a dark brown CEO look from Saint Laurent. She paired her double-breasted coat and oversized dress pants with a simple button-down top that she left mostly undone.

Lopez’s low-cut suiting served as something of the missing link between the overtly sexy Office Siren aesthetic that dominated much of 2024 and the more buttoned-up and baggier suiting that seems to be taking hold in 2025. Saint Laurent’s spring 2025 collection heralded the arrival of the alter, but on the runway, they were worn with neckties and not daringly low-cut blouses à la Lopez.

@jlo

Lopez decided to forgo a men’s tie in favor of a dainty diamond necklace, her signature multi-inch high heels, and 2000s-inspired glasses. Her frames weren’t necessarily “Bayonetta” style—those types, made popular by the likes of Bella Hadid, are much smaller in shape. But they did have a vintage feel to them, from the ombré effect to the sleek metallic frame.

Baggy suits are having a definite moment right now, both on and off the red carpet. These past few weeks alone have seen Ariana Grande play against type in a charcoal gray blazer and pants that she paired with a burgundy tie. (Elle Fanning wore nearly the exact same outfit to the A Complete Unknown premiere in London). But in Lopez’s case, it’s clear that the star isn’t just picking up on some celebrity trend and running with it. She mixed elements, like those towering heels and tousled curls, into her look that are completely authentic to her style.

Lopez quite literally tailored the baggy suit craze to fit within her fashion signatures, so to speak.