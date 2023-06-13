Neoprene is not likely to be the first choice for most stars’ red carpet wear. In fact, it’s probably toward the bottom of the list of obvious choices for a movie premiere number. But Jennifer Lopez had other ideas on Monday.

Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Flash in a color-blocked Gucci dress in which the upper portion was constructed of black neoprene. The high-neck scuba-style bodice (which had a thick zipper down the front) then dropped into a beige silk skirt with a dramatic train.

The piece is from the Italian brand’s resort 2024 collection, which debuted last month in Seoul, Korea. But in true fashion, Lopez put her own spin on the look—she unzipped the scuba piece to create a plunging neckline. And while the runway version featured monogrammed, moto-inspired gloves, the actress and musician opted for a black Kurt Geiger clutch, nude Gucci platforms, and jewelry by Le Vian and Daniela Villegas.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Neoprene, used mainly by surfers and deep-sea divers, is designed to trap heat, making it an unusual choice for a premiere dress. But thankfully for Lopez, L.A. has been experiencing unseasonably cool temperatures so far this summer.

The plunging neckline is a silhouette that Lopez is familiar with, especially from Gucci. At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, the 53-year-old made a surprise appearance in a glittering ensemble of the V-neck variety. And off the carpet, Lopez has been wearing a plethora of Gucci lately as well—everything from monogrammed jackets to vintage-inspired bags.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Backgrid

Lopez was attending the premiere alongside her husband Ben Affleck who stars as Batman in the upcoming Warner Bros. film. “I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash,” he said to The Hollywood Reporter. “For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.”