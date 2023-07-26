Jennifer Lopez has been in a celebratory mood recently. After commemorating her one year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck last week, the star had some more partying to do, this time for her 54th birthday. The singer and actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her stellar birthday looks as well as some antics caused by her alter ego, Lola.

“Birthday mood…all month!! Always a good day when Lola comes to play…” she captioned the series of photos, one of which she’s seen dancing on a table top. The birthday girl, fittingly, opted for a glitzy party-ready ensemble and a more beach-worthy outfit later on.

Let’s start with her sequin look. She seemed to have worn the piece for a birthday dinner with close family and friends, and deservedly so. The silver details of the dress perfectly caught the warmth of the sun, creating an almost disco effect. While the silhouette of the dress was fairly straightforward, there were a few key details that made it standout from typical birthday attire.

The top half of the piece featured a cowl neck-style bodice that also had a touch of ruching near the side. It then transitioned into a completely open back which was accented by two thin straps. The slight semi-sheer quality of the mesh fabric presented itself mainly in the skirt portion, especially when Lopez showed off her moves.

Things got even more flashy for the look’s accessories. Lopez added in a blinding diamond tennis bracelet, emerald drop earrings, and an eye-catching cocktail ring. Her other birthday look, though, was decidedly more casual. But, in true J.Lo style, it still packed a steamy punch.

@Jlo

For what looked like a yachting trip, the musician opted for a green and white string bikini from Valentino layered underneath a sheer kaftan also from the Italian brand. Lopez donned one of her signature brimmed hats, a gold pendant, and statement earrings by Misho for good measure.

Lopez has never backed down from a sultry style moment, so it makes sense that her birthday wardrobe is entirely in line with some of her favorite wardrobe staples. And judging by her string of Instagram posts and party-ready ensembles—including a lingerie snap earlier this week—Lopez just might be celebrating her birthday all month long.