Jennifer Lopez might have be well situated on the West Coast, but she looked every bit like “Jenny From the Block” as she stepped out in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, the singer and actress mixed up her recent stealth wealth style for an embrace of elevated, early noughties favorites.

While most stars these days are busy wearing no pants, Lopez was spotted sporting what at first appeared to be no shirt underneath her boucle coat. Upon second inspection, though, the pop star was in fact wearing a very, very sheer top with a plunging V-neck. Lopez contrasted the risky shirt with an enveloping coat that nearly swept onto the floor. She paired the statement piece with high waisted khaki pants whose lengthy hem covered her, presumably, platform shoe choice beneath.

Lopez styled the look rather minimally, keeping her honey blonde hair in wispy waves and finishing things off with retro-inspired sunglasses and a gold cross pendant that ended near her midsection. The look was quintessential JLo—she’s always been one to round out her off-duty looks with a big coat, and in this case, a big pant too. And although we could potentially see this being a backup option on one of her early 2000s video sets, the ensemble fit well within the star’s current style path.

LaStarPixMEDIA / BACKGRID

For starters, Lopez twenty years ago would have traded the high-waisted shape of these pants for a low-rise wear, maybe even something in a colorful velour with a more slim cut. Her khaki pair, while more tailored and traditional than some of her early looks, made the perfect base for her to show off her revealing top. A move Jenny would definitely approve of.

The color palette too was also more in keeping with Lopez’s string of stealth wealth ensembles. In October, she attended a Brunello Cucinelli event in a white tailored set and earlier this summer, she attended a premiere in another one of the Italian brand’s luxe looks. On both occasions, she still managed to get a little loud with “Quiet Luxury” via some sequins here and there. Her recent look, though, is a blend of both—very “Jenny From the Block” meets Jenny from Beverly Hills, the 2000s remixed with now. After all, no matter where Lopez goes, she knows where she came from.