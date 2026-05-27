Nobody has a bond with Versace quite like Jennifer Lopez. The star’s been aligned with the brand since her iconic jungle-print dress launched her into fashion stardom—and, lest we forget, launched Google Images—in the year 2000. Over a quarter of a century later, she’s continued flexing that muse status, as proven by a standout vintage moment for the world premiere of her new film Office Romance.

Lopez stepped out in Los Angeles in a sweeping black Atelier Versace gown from 2004 for the occasion, sourced from vintage dealer Lily et Cie. The strapless piece featured a sheer cutout bust overlaid with thick strips of dark crystals atop a laser-cut leather bodice. A dramatic black skirtwas finished by additional cutout flowers trimmed with matching crystals across its massive flowing train.

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Lopez’s dynamic gown took center stage for the occasion, simply accented with dangling diamond drop earrings and rings by stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. The high-glamour moment was complete with glowing bronzed makeup from makeup artist Ernesto Casillas, as well as a swishing, brushed-back hairstyle courtesy of Justine Marjan.

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Lopez’s latest outing cemented her commitment to both statement-making fashion and romantic cinema. After all, she’s embraced both across every chapter of her career. Over the decades, she’s frequently opted for high-wattage number for her film premiers, including rom-com classics like The Wedding Planner, Maid in Manhattan, and Monster-in-Law. With no shortage of formalwear and diamonds at play, there’s no doubt that Lopez will always embrace head-to-toe glamour when the opportunity arises.

As a longtime muse and close friend of Donatella Versace, the star’s vintage moment also affirmed her unique ties with Versace. Lopez’s defining relationship to the house has included frequent outings in Donatella’s collections at events and red carpets of all varieties—including three Met Galas, plus her viral moment modeling the jungle-print dress’s 2018 revival. While dipping her toes into the vintage world, the star proved Versace will always be in her rotation, whether it’s fresh off the runway or straight from fashion’s archives.

The Office Romance premiere also continued the extensive deal between Netflix and Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions. Since their partnership launched in 2021, Lopez has produced and starred in numerous films and TV programs for the streaming service. In addition to Office Romance, her slate includeds the thriller film Mother, sci-fi picture Atlas, and her 2022 Super Bowl performance documentary Halftime. With projects including the drama film Happy Place and an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado’s Cipher in development, Lopez will be back on the red carpet before we know it—most likely with Versace in the mix.