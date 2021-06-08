Jennifer Lopez can add “Netflix mega-producer” to her expansive resumé. In between ditching her fiancé, keeping an ex pining over her after 17 years, and finding time to create JLo Beauty, Lopez has inked a massive Netflix entertainment deal that expands her already-considerable empire.

In a statement, the streaming service announced that it will be partnering with Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican Productions, on a whole slew of original programming. The multi-year deal will include scripted and unscripted TV shows, as well as feature-length films. And while Lopez will star in at least two of the upcoming movies, the production deal is intended to prioritize “projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.”

Lopez said that “there is no better home” than Netflix for this deal, and praised the service for “[seeking] to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past.”

While Lopez has produced many of the projects she’s starred in over the years, she’s been involved as a producer with the Freeform series Good Trouble and The Fosters as well as the reality series South Beach Tow.

Though, we can likely expect some J. Lo-starring vehicles out of the deal as well. Even before this exclusive deal, two future Lopez films, The Mother and The Cipher, were already set up at the streamer. Lopez is currently training for her role as a “deadly female assassin” in The Mother, which will be directed by Niki Caro (Mulan). In The Cipher, which is based on the book of the same name by Isabella Maldonado, she will play an FBI agent who is hunting a cryptic serial killer; no doubt the training from The Mother will come in handy for that role as well. There may only be 24 hours in one day, but one thing is for sure: Lopez works very, very hard.