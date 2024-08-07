As Blake Lively dripped in vintage pop star sequins last night, her It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate brought a gothic, ’20s-inspired pizzaz to the film’s New York City premiere.

Slate slipped into a plunging gown from Rodarte’s fall 2023 collection. Up top, Slate’s dress featured a gilded sheer insert accented by white lace trim. The detail extended from the actress’s shoulders to well below her waist, creating a considerable contrast between the bodice’s gold sequins and her skirt’s floral motif. Slate accented her Rodarte piece with gold chandelier earrings and a slicked-back hairdo.

When compared to Lively’s floral-focused outfits, Slate—who plays the sister of Lively’s love interest in It Ends With Us—has taken an entirely different approach with her press looks. So far, the actress has nixed Lively’s over-the-top embrace of everything floral in favor of gauzy dresses like this one, skin-baring silhouettes, and unconventional materials.

In New York City on Monday, Slate wore a knee-length Rachel Antonoff number designed in a trippy blue pattern. She then championed the sheer dressing trend, albeit with a considerable twist, by wearing a Dauphinette dress made from safety pins. “Yes it is adorned with hundreds of safety pins and no I have not been stuck by one but I’m brave and yes you’re right it would be worth it,” Slate said of her outfit.

Coincidentally, Lively has been donning plenty of Dauphinette while promoting It Ends With Us. But, instead of Slate’s edgier sheer moment, Lively has been championing the brand’s more whimsical pieces. She’s worn everything from eyelet-adorned neon dresses to fully-sequined coats and bedazzled mini bags shaped like mushrooms. Though Lively famously acts as her own stylist, Slate has been aided by Jordan Johnson Chung, who also dresses the likes of Sandra Oh and Sandra Hüller.

During another press event last week, Slate doubled down on sheer stylings in a gothic, all-black lace dress from Rachel Antonoff. Lively, to Slate’s left in an Oscar de la Renta flower mini, looked like she just emerged a field full of daisies.

And that, folks, is what makes the fashion world go ‘round.