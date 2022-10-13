While the premiere of Women Talking at the New York Film Festival was marked by understated fashion, that’s likely because Jessie Buckley wasn’t in attendance. On Wednesday, though, at the film’s BFI London Film Festival premiere, the red carpet was imbued with color and joy, all thanks to Buckley. The actress wore a bright, hard-to-miss dress to the event and paired it with hew newly-dyed red hair.

Buckley’s Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fall 2022 look features so many different colors, we don’t have the time nor space to list them all here. Hand painted and laid out in a harlequin pattern, the pinks, blues, and reds range from opaque in some places to barely scraped on in others. And while many might be intimidated by this large range of colors and decided to pair it with a simple silhouette, Kronthaler—and by extension, Buckley—opted for an almost Victorian style dress, with a lace-up corset, puffed shoulders, and a large circular skirt. Brown heels, ears covered in pearls, and a bold red lip finished off the ensemble.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

It seems that Buckley’s costar, Claire Foy, was a little inspired by her bold presence. The actress traded in her simple Valentino dress from New York for a slightly more dramatic, low cut Alexandre Vauthier fall/winter 2023 couture look with an asymmetric silver sequin skirt. The two embraced in their contrasting looks on the red carpet.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Buckley and Foy—along with Rooney Mara who was absent from Wednesday night’s event—star in the upcoming Sarah Polley film based on the book by Miriam Toews of the same name. In the film, Mara, Foy, and Buckley play women living in an isolated religious community who come together to discuss their treatment at the hands of the men in their life as they attempt to figure out how to react and move forward. Women Talking will premiere in theaters on December 2nd.