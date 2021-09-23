Jodie Comer was all smiles as she walked the red carpet at the UK Premiere of her upcoming movie, The Last Duel, on Thursday. The actress looked comfortable and chic in a Gucci suit and relaxed glam, a large departure from the looks she wore to promote the movie while in Venice earlier this month.

The suit in question is courtesy of Gucci’s FW 2021 “Aria” collection, which debuted in April of this year. The oversized fit of the look provides a direct comparison to Talking Heads frontman, David Byrne, who popularized the “big suit” in the 1984 concert film, Stop Making Sense. Of course, Gucci’s version is much more relaxed than Byrne’s—costume designer Gail Blacker lined his suit with needlepoint canvas so it would remain thick throughout the performance. The sequins covering the suit also make this modern version more red carpet-worthy, and less of the anti-fashion statement like Byrne originally intended.

For Comer, though, the look is much more laid back than the other pieces she wore during the Venice leg of The Last Duel press tour. While at the Venice Film Festival, the actress opted for more feminine silhouettes, including a Louis Vuitton set, and a slinky black, see-through Alaïa dress. Considering the subject of the film, though, which tells the story of a man who challenges his best friend to a duel after allegedly raping his wife, the Gucci suit seems like the perfect choice for the premiere.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Comer in Louis Vuitton at a photocall for The Last Duel.