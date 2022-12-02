If you’re tired of seeing gloves take over the red carpet, We have some good and some bad news for you. The bad news is, it doesn’t seem like the trend is going anywhere. Celebrities are just loving covering up their hands at galas and premieres. But the good news is, if you feel like the whole glove thing has been played to death, you’ll be happy to see that Jodie Turner-Smith just breathed some new life into the trend.

On Friday, Turner-Smith stepped out on the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. For the occasion, the actress wore a gorgeous black gown. One layer was completely embellished in black crystals and the right side of the dress continued down Turner-Smith’s arm into a glove. On the other side, however, her arm remained revealed, her left shoulder draped with black silk fabric that continued across her back and fell off her right shoulder into a train. The actress finished off the look with a unique, floral headpiece, matching earrings, some rings on both hands, and a diamond covered watch.

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turner-Smith has been a big proponent of the glove trend, so it’s fitting that she would usher in this new asymmetric iteration. Of course, it’s not surprising in the slightest. The actress has been on her red carpet A-game these past few months, and it has culminated in a gig hosting the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards next week. Turner-Smith told W that she’s planning to give the audience “a visual feast” with all her looks during the awards ceremony, and if this black gown is the appetizer, we’re absolutely hungry for more.