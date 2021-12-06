If Jonah Hill and his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, have proven anything throughout the duration of their relationship, it’s that they love nothing more than a matching moment. The duo has shared multiple instances on their Instagram page where they dressed in identical looks, so it was only fitting they embraced their love for coordinating styles on the occasion of their first red carpet together.

On Sunday night, Brady joined Hill in New York City for the premiere of his new movie, Don’t Look Up. For the event, the pair wore identical baby blue Gucci suits (sans shirts) with gold buttons and pins on their left lapels and shoulders. They finished off their looks with turquoise loafers and their hair in similar slicked back styles.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The pair has shared many photos together on social media since originally confirming the coupling in August of this year and quite a few of them have involved matching moments. The first one came when Hill and Brady wore terry cloth sets from Toca, a unisex textile brand started by one of Brady’s friends. They followed that up on Halloween when the couple donned Minion costumes for the holiday. Then, just a few days later, Brady shared a third photo of the two, this time in matching turquoise crew neck sweaters. “We’re that annoying mushy gushy couple that wears matching outfits all the time cause we think we’re cute together,” Brady captioned the Instagram post featuring the picture.

With all of that in mind, it seems only fitting Hill and Brady would continue this matching streak (but add a bit of extra glam) for a big moment like their red carpet debut. We wouldn’t expect anything less.