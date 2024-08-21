No need to “Guess” the color of Julia Fox’s underwear because the guests of The Crow premiere were staring right at them.

Fox slipped into an artsy twist on the power suit for the New York debut of the FKA Twigs movie last night. Her outfit, from the New York brand Vaquera, twisted and turned the power suit with cheeky lingerie hallmarks. Fox’s below-the-knee skirt featured a pair of pale pink granny panties stitched across the front. The detail, certainly an interesting way to tackle the exposed thong trend, tied into the matching handbag that Fox carried while on the red carpet. Up top, Fox continued her tongue-in-cheek lingerie play with an overlayed t-shirt, black camisole, and garter belts. The actress picked up on the boardroom feel of her skirt with a boxy, oversize blazer. She rounded everything out with black boots, bleach blonde hair, and dramatic eyeliner. While Fox certainly seemed to be channeling the lyrics of Charli XCX’s song “Guess,” her look also proved to be a subtle subversion of her famous lingerie scene in Uncut Gems where she was wearing a lacy, all-black set.

Fox is clearly no stranger to flashing her skivvies on the red carpet. But, as is the case with her latest outfit, she’s done so in the Julia Fox way imaginable.

During the 2022 CFDA Awards, the actress wore a black cut-out Valerievi dress that was more cut-out, less actual dress. The “waistline” of Fox’s skirt began just above her knees, allowing her to show off a matching black thong and bra top. For a New York Fashion Week appearance last year, Fox took her lingerie fashion to extremes, wearing a thong and bra made out of metal. She paired the futuristic pieces with a leather trench, boots, and a black lip.

Fox, of course, is known for her experimental—sometimes, downright whacky—street style fashion. And while most wouldn’t dare to translate something like granny panties to the red carpet, with her latest look, Fox has done so with the ease of a veteran.