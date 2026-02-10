Undergarments are meant to be seen, according to Julia Fox. Last night, the actor attended Marc Jacobs’s spring 2026 runway presentation, marking the unofficial start of New York Fashion Week, in a state of undress.

Despite the frigid temperatures, Fox arrived at the Park Avenue Armory in a full lingerie-as-outerwear extravaganza. The base layer, a semi-sheer body stocking in a light purple color, set the tone for the outfit. Over top, she layered a satin bullet bra and light pink briefs, both accented with teensy bows at the center. Fox has long treated undergarments as outerwear, but even for her, this felt daring amid New York’s current deep freeze.

She did, however, adapt her outfit to the weather forecast. Fox draped a white faux fur coat over her shoulders, a choice she coordinated with her shoe choice: a pair of towering, sloped lace-up heels. The actor completed her look with a ruffled heart-shaped clutch in bright pink, bouncy retro curls, and her signature dramatic black eyeliner.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox has never shied away from putting her lingerie front and center on the red carpet—or in the front rows of Fashion Week, for that matter. Whether she’s in a sheer dress made from saran wrap, a slip skirt with an exposed pink thong, or even a metallic chainmail bra and matching underwear, the actor consistently proves she’s committed to pushing the boundaries of barely there dressing.

Fox’s look on Monday evening felt especially fitting for last night’s setting: The bullet bra nodded to a quintessential ’60s silhouette, while the overall styling channeled ’90s aesthetics—two eras Jacobs mined from for his latest show.