Forget method dressing, Julia Garner is leaning into classic red carpet glamour with a revived summer print instead. At the premiere of her new mystery horror film, Weapons, last night, Garner put her twist on old Hollywood dressing in a sculptural look with micro-polka dots.

Garner, working with the stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, picked out a black and white number from Gucci’s resort 2026 for the Los Angeles event. Her sleek column dress tapped into the recent mass revival of polka dots with a modern, yet referential, black-and-white pattern. Adding to the throwback appeal was the dress’s timeless silhouette: a statement, asymmetric sleeve with a layered bow and ruffles lining the shoulder. Rounding out the stripped-back and sharp piece were a thin leather belt and an elongated skirt that artfully concealed her footwear throughout the evening.

Embracing the vintage-inspired aesthetic, Garner kept her beauty look equally classic. She wore a bold red lip and styled her signature blonde hair in a coiffed updo with retro waves. Diamond jewels from Beladora were the final touch.

Though Garner recently leaned into themed dressing at The Fantastic Four premiere earlier this month—she wore a superhero-worthy, reflective blue look—her latest outfit is all about refined sophistication. It also continues this summer’s steady comeback of nostalgic polka dots. Also dabbling in the look this season have been the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber—all doing so in varying patterns, scales, and cuts.

For Garner, polka dots are less about reinventing the trend and more about channeling their roots of pure, unbridled glamour with a sculptural twist fit for the modern day.