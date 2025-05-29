Julianne Moore Styles the Same Bottega Veneta Bag in Two Different Ways

Julianne Moore is all in on Bottega Veneta in New York. Out in the city yesterday, the actor styled the same woven handbag and loafers in two different, but equally as chic, ways.

The Sirens actor, seen arriving at The View, slipped on a cashmere sweater in a luxe gray color that she placed over top of a logo-less slip skirt. Moore tied in the dark color palette of her separates with her Bottega accessory choices: leather loafers and the label’s Tosca bag in their signature “Intrecciato” technique.

Earlier in the day, Moore wore a double-breasted suit coat with a simple t-shirt and loose-fitting jeans that featured a raw-edge hem. She showed off the versatility of her Bottega accessories by wearing the same tote bag and flats throughout the afternoon.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Moore looked effortless in even more Bottega: a buttoned vest and high-waisted denim trousers. She layered an uncomplicated tee below her sleeveless top and carried another woven tote in the shape shape as her Tosca bag. This one, in a chocolate brown hue, tied in nicely with her black boot.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Moore’s New York outing comes just days after her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival where she wore—you guessed it—Bottega. The actor slipped into a stunning one-shoulder gown at The Phoenician Scheme premiere, marking the first-ever custom design by Louise Trotter, the label’s newly-minted creative director. The British-born designer previously worked as the creative director of Lacoste and Carven and is the first woman to hold the title at Bottega.

Moore’s Bottega obsession isn’t new, however. The actor has been an ambassador for the brand since early 2024, and was a major fan of its previous creative director, Matthieu Blazy, who is now headed to Chanel. And Moore’s string of Bottega looks might just key us in on the subtle differences as to how Trotter will approach her tenure at the brand. While Blazy favored experimental textures like fringe and beading, it seems that Trotter is placing her bet on luxurious, no-fuss silhouettes done in high-quality fabrics.

Surely, Moore will have a front-row seat for Trotter’s Bottega runway debut at Milan Fashion Week this fall.