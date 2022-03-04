For the opening of Lincoln Center’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema festival on Thursday night, Juliette Binoche felt it only appropriate to wear a look straight from the Parisian runways. So, the actress showed up to the red carpet in a stunning Schiaparelli look, one which debuted at Paris Couture Week just a little over a month ago.

Binoche stepped out in a structural black and white bustier top with a folded flap detail jutting from the bust. The actress paired the show-stopping piece with black tuxedo pants, as it was presented on the runway. Binoche kept the styling extremely simple, and truly let Daniel Roseberry’s pieces speak for themselves, opting to do away with the golden adornments originally worn by the model. The result was an extremely Parisian-chic look, ideal for celebrating French cinema.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Binoche was at the event promoting her latest film Fire, directed by Claire Denis. The film places Binoche in the center of a love triangle, stuck between her longtime partner and her best friend and former lover. Fire premiered last month at the Berlin Film Festival—where Denis won the award for Best Director—but it won’t come to the US until July, possibly lining it up as a possible a awards contender ext year.

This could be the last night we see Binoche in Schiaparelli for awhile, however. Last month, the actress was cast to portray Coco Chanel alongside Ben Mendelsohn’s Christian Dior in the Apple TV+ period drama, The New Look about Dior’s rise to fashion stardom. It would only seem fitting that, while promoting the show, Binoche stuck with Chanel designs, a la Kristen Stewart with Spencer. Of course, we wouldn’t be too upset about that turn of events. Binoche has proven she loves a good suited moment, and the addition of a little tweed could be exactly what she needs for another show-stopping red carpet.