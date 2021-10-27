Kristen Stewart Looks Like a Gothic Princess in Sheer Chanel Set

Kristen “only five good films” Stewart isn’t a normal People’s Princess, she’s a cool People’s Princess. The actress proved this once again at the LA premiere of Spencer when she donned a gothic Chanel set, once again proving her continued loyalty to the French fashion house.

On Tuesday night, Stewart stepped out in a black sleeveless bralette and tiered sheer skirt, adorned with lace and a bow. The actress finished off the look with a dark smokey eye and her hair pulled up into a messy bun.

As a longtime ambassador to Chanel, Stewart has almost exclusively worn the brand while promoting Spencer. She’s shown off many looks by the house, including some edgier takes on their usual lady-like ethos. For the UK premiere of the movie earlier this month, Stewart opted for a gray column gown, adorned with jewels.

It turns out the red carpet isn’t the only place we will be seeing Chanel looks when it comes to Spencer. The movie’s director, Pablo Larraín, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Chanel actually recreated a dress for the movie—the white mermaid dress Princess Diana wore in 1988, used in the Spencer poster.

“The Chanel Couture dress she wears, that one was an old one that came from the archives,” Larraín said. Chanel wouldn’t allow Larraín to pull the dress from the archives, so instead the house recreated it. “It's really beautiful what they did.”