What’s better than one supermodel in the family? Two of course. Kaia Gerber has proven over the years that, just like her mom, she is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world, taking on major fashion campaigns and red carpets all on her own (or sometimes with her boyfriend). Still, though, it’s nice when the mother-daughter model pair comes together for a red carpet and, over the years, Kaia and Cindy Crawford have had some iconic fashion moments together. Sometimes, Kaia and Cindy coordinate their outfits so their look-alike faces aren’t the only thing that matches, but other times, they let their own personal style shine. Either way, it’s guaranteed they will always take some sweet pics together when they find themselves at the same event. Check out Kaia and Cindy’s best mother-daughter red carpet moments over the past 15 years.

2021: Instyle Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for InStyle Kaia wore a white, jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen SS22 dress and Cindy wore a colorful Missoni SS22 as the pair posed together at the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

2019: A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia wore a black Khaite SS20 look and Cindy wore a black patterned mid-length cocktail dress to A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

2018: The Fashion Awards Darren Gerrish/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia wore an cut-out Alexander McQueen SS19 dress and Cindy wore a black velvet off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown to The Fashion Awards 2018 on December 10, 2018 in London, England.

2018: Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia wore a black and white polka dot wrap dress from Réalisation with black high-top converse and Cindy opted for a floral Gerard Darel dress with a green leather jacket to the 2018 Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch on May 12, 2018 in Malibu, California.

2018: "Azzedine Alaia : Je Suis Couturier" Exhibition Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images Cindy wore a black a-line dress with a leopard print overcoat and Kaia wore an Alaia double-breasted python coat to the "Azzedine Alaia : Je Suis Couturier" Exhibition on January 21, 2018 in Paris, France.

2017: Casamigos Halloween Party Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia and Cindy both dressed in their best ‘70s style for the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

2017: Vogue Italia 'The New Beginning' Party Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia wore an Atelier Versace Spring 2017 couture mini dress while her mom opted for a Versace gown of her own for the Vogue Italia 'The New Beginning' Party on September 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy.

2017: Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Awards Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cindy wore a blue v-neck midi dress while Kaia wore a strapless maroon column dress while attending the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Awards on April 2, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

2016: Casamigos Halloween Party Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia and Cindy both dressed like rockers for the Casamigos Halloween Party on October 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

2016: The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia and Cindy match in black dresses while attending The Daily Front Row's 4th Annual Fashion Media Awards on September 8, 2016 in New York City.

2015: Balmain x H&M Los Angeles VIP Pre-Launch Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Both Kaia and Cindy wore pieces from the Balmain x H&M collection to the Balmain x H&M Los Angeles VIP Pre-Launch on November 4, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

2015: Barely Famous Premiere Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Kaia and Cindy match in all black for VH1's Barely Famous premiere screening and party on March 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California.

2014: Dylan's Candy Bar Candy Girl Collection LA Launch Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kaia and Cindy both wore colorful looks to the