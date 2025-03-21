Kaia Gerber Works the Winter Scarf Into Her Spring Wardrobe

Spring has officially sprung, but Kaia Gerber isn’t ready to do away with her favorite winter scarf just yet. Like Timothée Chalamet and his skinny neck accessories, Gerber styled her latest outfit with a bold knit scarf yesterday.

The model and actor slipped into pared-back separates for a solo dinner in Los Angeles. She started her look with an oversized chambray shirt that she paired with wide-leg black pants. Gerber accessorized those pieces with a tote bag and her go-to ballet flats from Repetto. She then slung a forest green scarf over her top which added some color to her otherwise monochrome outfit.

Of course, the spring season only just began yesterday and it is still a bit chilly over in L.A., especially once the sun sets. But given the low-cut neckline of Gerber’s shirt, her scarf seemed to be purely for aesthetic purposes. It’s a styling trick that the model and actor pulled out quite a bit recently during her theatrical run for the Will Arbery play Evanston Salt Costs Climbing.

MAST / BACKGRID

In early February, Gerber grabbed her trusty green scarf once again as she was seen exiting the Rogue Machine Theatre. She wrapped the knit piece fully around her neck on that occasion, indicating that the weather was a few degrees colder than yesterday’s temperature. Gerber paired her scarf with a denim jacket, dress pants, and a black cap with red lettering.

Roger / BACKGRID

It’s entirely natural to bring certain pieces from winter to spring (isn’t that the whole point of transitional dressing?), but statement scarves like Gerber’s are having a moment right now.

Chalamet is perhaps the most high-profile celebrity endorser of the look. He re-wore a specific vintage Chanel scarf throughout his A Complete Unknown press tour and also brought back the Alexander McQueen scarf from the noughties. The actor even proved that the skinny scarf is red-worthy. He wore a dark green scarf, very similar to the one Gerber prefers these days, and True Religion jeans to a premiere in January.

According to Chalamet and Gerber, the Boho scarf is back—no matter the occasion or season.