The bandage dress, the de-facto uniform of ’90s models, just received a major update courtesy of Kaia Gerber. During the Time100 Next gala last night, Kaia turned the skin-tight look into a high-fashion illusion.

The model and actress picked out an avant-garde number from Maximillian Davis’s spring 2025 collection for Ferragamo. Her second-skin look featured woven strips of fabric that created a trippy effect throughout the dress and extended into a draped portion along its hemline. Yes, bandage dresses have been a staple in the red carpet wardrobes of many over the years, but Kaia’s version did things a bit differently. Her dress’s sleek, gradated fabric work approached both the bandage style and the sheer fabric craze in quite an experimental, modern way.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kaia’s red carpet version featured a slightly different neckline when compared to the style that debuted during Milan Fashion Week in September. The actress offset the unorthodox stylings of her dress with classic pointed-toe heels and tousled waves.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

It just so happens that this Ferragamo number is the latest bandage dress that has worked its way into Kaia’s red carpet repertoire. Last month, she nodded to the origins of the body-con style during the Shell premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. Kaia shopped the closet of her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, for the event. She slipped into a fitted Hervé Leger number that Cindy wore to the 1993 Oscars.

Of course, Cindy was among the original advocates of bandage dresses in the ’90s, along with other top models like Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington. But Hervé Leger is perhaps the most famous creator of this specific style of dress—his second-skin designs came to define ’90s model style and even marked the late aughts era, too, when stars like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian couldn’t get enough of the brand’s designs.

Clearly, whether she’s in heirloom vintage or current season designer, Kaia Gerber is making it clear: the bandage dress is back.