Kate Hudson Sits Front Row With 20-Year-Old Son Ryder Robinson

Kate Hudson’s idea of a mother-son date? Two seats on Max Mara’s front row. Yesterday, the actress and singer brought her 20-year-old son Ryder Robinson to the brand’s resort 2025 show in Venice, Italy.

Alongside guests like Brie Larson and Alexa Chung, Hudson and Robinson were photographed at the Piazza San Marco which served as Max Mara’s catwalk for the evening. Hudson, who launched a music career earlier this spring, sported a sleek black shirt dress complete with low-cut neckline and a steep center slit. The actress, 45, accented her dress with tousled hair, a bold lip, and black stilettos. Robinson went with a more casual show look in the form of a check button down, black pants, and Birkenstock clogs.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Hudson and Robinson were seated next to Larson, Yara Shahidi, and Italian actress Miriam Leone during the show. Although Robinson snagged the Max Mara invite, Hudson also shared moments with her daughter Rani and fiancé Danny Fujikawa from her time in the Italian city.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Hudson welcomed Ryder with her now ex-husband Chris Robinson in 2004. Hudson, whose mother is acting legend Goldie Hawn, separated from Robinson in 2007. The actress and singer is also mom to Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 12, with her ex-fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy and Rani, 5, whom she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

During a May interview, Hudson opened up about her “different” relationship with Ryder. “Because I guess I was young when I had him, it's a different relationship than with my other kids. So he's seen me through all of my good times, my bad times, this boyfriend, not that boyfriend,” she told People.

Hudson continued, “He's seen me through it all. And that's very different because I never had an adult life really without him,” “So it's a little, I think more protective, meaning I think he's very protective of me. And then I think my other kids will be, because we've been through so much together.”