Much has been said about the model off-duty look. For what seems like decades, the casual style has been ruled by supers alike—first popping up with names like Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, among others. And even now, models like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Anok Yai are getting in on things, too.

Despite some slight stylistic changes, there seems to be some constants throughout the style over the years—loose-fitting pants, casual slip dresses, comfortable footwear. So, who better than Kate Moss to give us a masterclass in the modern model off-duty look?

Out for lunch in London with her daughter Lila (who is also a model in her own right) Kate looked as chic as ever. While the look was certainly not as daring as her reign over the naked dress, it was an ideal choice for the casual afternoon outing.

The 49-year-old went with a nearly all-black color palette for her look. Up top, she wore a v-neck blouse with gold star motifs layered underneath a fitted blazer. She paired those pieces with cigarette-style jeans, ballet flats, and a leather shoulder bag.

BACKGRID

Lila too kept things simple with her ensemble which was accented by cream and blue denim. The 20-year-old wore a graphic zip-up sweatshirt that she paired with a basic black t-shirt. She continued the casual feel with her baggy jeans and sneakers choice and rounded things out with a Balenciaga leather bag worn across her chest.

Of course, this is not the first time that mother and daughter have made a joint fashion statement. However, usually, they’ve come in the form of couture gowns on the red carpet instead of the city streets. Back in May, the pair attended the Met Gala in a couple of dazzling Fendi ensembles.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate’s look was a riff on a similar look (and one of her ‘90s signatures) from the brand’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection. It featured a lingerie-inspired slip dress trimmed with lace as well as dramatic chiffon sleeves.

Lila, meanwhile, went with a tiered nude dress crafted from feathers and completed with a sheer mid-section. Despite the differing styles of their looks, the color palettes meshed perfectly for the occasion. Like mother, like daughter.