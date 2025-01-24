Kate Moss Puts an Indie Sleaze Twist On Her Babydoll Dress

Kate Moss will always stick to her style signatures—no matter the weather. Today, amid the gloomy Parisian rain and cold, that meant pairing two contrasting wardrobe items to attend Kim Jones’s Dior Homme fall 2025 show.

Moss, a woman who practically lives in a party dress, was seen emerging from The Ritz Hotel earlier today wearing a pink babydoll slip. Normally, the model would have no problem wearing the bias-cut number by itself, but she layered a shaggy black fur on top instead. Her jacket is the same one she wore to her 51st birthday party in London last week. On that occasion, she paired the item with a blinged-out top and dress pants.

Moss’s styling choice in Paris leaned into her Indie Sleaze sensibilities, surely, but also proved that sometimes you just need a good ‘ol coat to keep you warm. Especially when wearing a slinky little dress like the one Moss had on.

DPTIG / BACKGRID

Once inside the Dior Homme show venue, Kate did away with her rockstar fur and animal print handbag to pose for photos. She paired her asymmetrical mini dress with a matching longline top, black almond-toe heels, and stacks of thin bracelets in silver and gold.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s been loads of chatter about the supposed “revival” of skinny jeans and the indie sleaze aesthetic, two styles that Moss helped popularize throughout the aughts. And while Moss will pull out a pair of tight denim trousers or a rocker-esque item like her fur coat now and then, it’s safe to say that she isn’t paying attention to the ebbs and flows of micro-trends.

After all, a true supermodel doesn’t follow trends. She sets them.