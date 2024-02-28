Saint Laurent’s fall 2024 runway show in Paris last night was, well, naked. From designer Anthony Vaccarello’s gauzy, see-through outfits to the VIP front row packed with sheer dresses, the entire spectacle was in a state of undress. Kate Moss, amongst the night’s starry attendees, opted to present her risky fashion moment not through sheer fabric, but with very, very leggy hot pants. Sometimes, even the mother of sheer dressing decides to switch things up from time to time.

The supermodel stepped out to a post-runway fête wearing a monochrome black look that was all about leg, leg, and more leg. Moss matched a knit crewneck sweater with the hero piece of the look: a pair of tiny leather hot pants. From the all-black color way to the leg-baring silhouette, Moss’ going-out look was very ’90s, yes, but it also fell right within the pared-back wheelhouse of her usual supermodel off-duty style.

From there, Moss styled her look with a black clutch, silver hoop earrings, and a sleek pair of stilettos. Of course, glam was kept au naturel in the form of a slicked-back updo and a no-makeup, makeup look.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

It turned out to be a busy night for the Saint Laurent ambassador. Before her leggy nightcap, Moss turned up to the French brand’s runway show in a black fur coat that she fashioned into an oversized mini dress. The pop of her red lip added some interest to her fur as the model maintained the same stilettos and slicked hair as her most recent look.

While those around her seemed to be competing as to who could be censored on Instagram first—from Olivia Wilde’s nipple-baring moment to Rosé’s exposed bra—it’s ironic that Moss did not have one strip of sheer fabric in either of her outfits. Yes, she’s shown herself to be a major proponent of transparent dressing but, sometimes, naked dressing is at its peak with what we don’t reveal. Moss is usually one to set, rather than follow, trends so don’t be surprised if there’s a sudden surge of night-out hot pants coming our way.