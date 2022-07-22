Kate Moss has never shied from freeing the nipple over the course of her decades-long career. And much to her dismay, she’s largely been alone in doing so. Even her 19-year-old daughter, fellow model Lila, is more demure than her supermodel mom. In an interview with British Vogue on the occasion of her appointment to U.K. creative director of Diet Coke, Moss recalled an occasion in which Lila sought her opinion on pairing nipple pasties with a sheer top. “Never wear a pasty! That’s my advice to the younger generation,” Moss replied. “They are so prudish nowadays.”

If Lila did indeed follow her mother’s advice, there isn’t any photographic evidence. Moss, on the other hand, boasts an illustrious archive of showcasing her breasts. “From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all,” she told W in 2017. “I just had to get comfortable with being naked.” Getting used to it didn’t take long: She appeared topless in her very first major photo shoot, which appeared in a 1990 issue of The Face.

At home, though, Moss is usually covered up. According to Lila, the super has a secret predilection for wearing jumpsuits. (Too ashamed to buy them for herself, she resorts to stealing her daughter’s.) “She doesn’t have a good trackies selection. She only has pajamas,” Lila said, revealing that her mom steals hers out of . “She probably would hate me saying that. She doesn’t want anyone to know she wears trackies.”