It’s impossible to find a photo of Kate Moss and Rita Ora in which the pair doesn’t appear to be having a ball. While the supermodel and pop star can typically be found palling around their hometown of London, this week, Moss joined Ora at one of her favorite places on planet Earth: Utah. (She even made “Rita Goes to Utah” merch last time she made the pilgrimage.) Ora announced their arrival on Tuesday by Instagramming a series of photos of themselves wearing what’s likely the opposite of what you would pack for a trip to the desert. (Ora went with a flowy tulle dress, while Moss resembled the Little Mermaid in sparkly emerald green.)

The next day, Moss and Ora got a bit more adventurous. Along with Moss’s boyfriend, the photographer Nikolai von Bismarck, and Ora’s sister Elena, the pair switched into some rock climbing gear and headed for the sky. Moss’s many appearances at Glastonbury have proven she knows how to dress practically, and the super looked as if she were headed off to the reliably muddy music festival in a leopard-print tank top, black short shorts, and Chelsea boots with high socks. Ora stuck to her helmet, while Moss later swapped hers out for a sun hat.

Courtesy of @ritaora

The girls’ trip made for Moss and Ora’s second getaway in recent weeks. The Londoners recently made the trek to California for a day of fun at Disneyland, where Moss also wore what appears to be her go-to adventure top.