A Visual History of It-Brits at Glastonbury, From Kate Moss to Cara Delevingne

Glastonbury may be the U.K.'s answer to Coachella, but don't be mistaken, there are still plenty of differences between the two mega-festivals. While Coachella is all California sun and dessert dust , Glastonbury, held at Worthy Form in the English countryside, is known for its spectacularly muddy fields, making Hunter rain boots the footwear of choice. Fashion-wise, while Coachella skews on the completely over-the-top , bonkers side of the sartorial spectrum, Glastonbury tends to be about the slightly more understated look: jeans, a jumper, and, given the temperamental weather, a good jacket. And then there are the celebrities; while Coachella is all about the celebrity scion—Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, et al.—Glastonbury attracts the locals, from models like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne to musicians like Adele and Florence Welch. Here, a look back at the coolest It-Brits to hit the festival, which kicks off today.