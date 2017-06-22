Glastonbury 2017

A Visual History of It-Brits at Glastonbury, From Kate Moss to Cara Delevingne

Glastonbury may be the U.K.'s answer to Coachella, but don't be mistaken, there are still plenty of differences between the two mega-festivals. While Coachella is all California sun and dessert dust, Glastonbury, held at Worthy Form in the English countryside, is known for its spectacularly muddy fields, making Hunter rain boots the footwear of choice. Fashion-wise, while Coachella skews on the completely over-the-top, bonkers side of the sartorial spectrum, Glastonbury tends to be about the slightly more understated look: jeans, a jumper, and, given the temperamental weather, a good jacket. And then there are the celebrities; while Coachella is all about the celebrity scion—Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, et al.—Glastonbury attracts the locals, from models like Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne to musicians like Adele and Florence Welch. Here, a look back at the coolest It-Brits to hit the festival, which kicks off today.
Kate Moss and Jamie Hince are seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2010 in Glastonbury, England.
Emma Watson and George Craig of band One Night Only are seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2010

Keira Knightley is seen on the second day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005.

Emma Watson and George Craigs attend Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 26, 2010 in Glastonbury, England.

Florence Welch poses at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2010 in Glastonbury, England.

Sienna Miller attends Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 26, 2010 in Glastonbury, England.

Florence Welch attends day 2 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Sienna Miller attends the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2013.

Kate Moss during day 3 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Kate Moss and Jamie Hince attend day 3 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Sienna Miller attends day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 30, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Rita Ora attends Day 1 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 27, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Florence Welch and Sam Smith attend the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Suki Waterhouse is pictured during day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 30, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Lily Allen and friends attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Lily James wearing Coach attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Suki Waterhouse attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Stella McCartney is seen backstage at the Glastonbury Festival 2015.

Florence Welch and Daisy Lowe attend the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Lily James wears Kate Spade New York dress and bag on Day 3 of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 29, 2014 in Glastonbury, England.

Poppy Delevigne wearing Coach attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Rita Ora attends Day 1 of the Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Lily Donaldson attends day 1 of Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Natalie Dormer attends Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Poppy Delevingne wearing Coach attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Poppy Delevigne attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Natalie Dormer attends the Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Suki Waterhouse and Lily Donaldson attend Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Alexa Chung is seen backstage at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2010 in Glastonbury, England.

Cara Delevingne attends day 2 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 28, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Cara Delevingne attends the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2013.

Cara Delevingne is pictured during day 4 of the 2013 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm on June 30, 2013 in Glastonbury, England.

Daisy Lowe attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Adele attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Alexa Chung attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Charli XCX wearing Coach attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Alexa Chung attends day 1 of Glastonbury Festival on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Daisy Lowe attends Day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Charli XCX attends Day 2 of the Glastonbury Festival 2016 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Ellie Goulding attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Cara Delevigne attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

Alexa Chung attends the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2016 in Glastonbury, England.

