Summer knitwear may seem like a contradiction. And while we’ve seen plenty crochet bikinis and knitted bucket hats, the style is usually reserved for more casual occasions. Well, on Thursday, Katie Holmes made the case that knits are equally as suitable for the red carpet.

Attending the opening performance of Like Water For Chocolate at the American Ballet Theatre, Holmes put her twist on the black dress silhouette by way of a knitted form-fitting number from Chloé’s fall/winter 2023 collection. The piece featured a plunging neckline and cut just below the ankle. However, the focal point was certainly the mid-section of her dress.

The tightly knit bodice area gave way to loose stitches just below the bust and revealed sections of the actress’ torso. The varying sizes of the knit brought an almost gradating effect, and then moved back into a more opaque fabric towards the bottom of the dress. The 44-year-old kept with the monochrome theme throughout the rest of her look. She also seems to have been inspired by the event’s ballet setting for her footwear choice, too.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Holmes opted for a pair of patent leather ballet flats to accompany the dress. They had a thin bow detail as well as a thick silver strap that wrapped around her foot, giving an updated edge to the classic choice. Her “Mony” leather clutch (from Chloé) also had strap detailing that coordinated with the look of her flats as well as the wider ensemble.

And while summer may just have started, this isn’t the first time the actress has sported knits during the season. Last July, and interestingly during a heatwave in NYC, Holmes chose another knitted look, this time, for an appearance on Good Morning America.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The multi-colored dress and shawl from Chloé did not feature sheer portions like her most recent dress, but rather, several shades of stripes in varying sizes. And while yesterday’s weather was slightly less extreme than last July’s, Holmes seems to prefer to make a statement than worry about the temperature—something we can appreciate.

In addition to her many knits, cashmere has also been a year round staple of her wardrobe (with her Khaite cardigan and bra probably being her most viral choice in the fabric). Clearly, Holmes is an all weather, equal opportunity knit-wearer.