Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Prove Baggy Jeans Work At Any Age

Katie Holmes and her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise may be proof that street style runs in their DNA. Yesterday, the duo turned a stroll around New York City into their own off-duty runway as they hit the town in mother-daughter denim.

Katie, fresh off an appearance at the American Ballet Theatre Gala alongside her parents Kathleen and Martin earlier this week, got down to business in a roomy trench coat that was well suited for the Big Apple’s rather gloomy forecast. The actress accented her jacket with a matching knit turtleneck, messy, swide-swept hair, and a cream-colored bag. Suri, 18, followed her mother’s cue with a very Holmesian street-style moment of her own. She wrapped herself in an oversized jean jacket, paired with a cropped white t-shirt, and stayed casual in a pair of suede Birkenstock mules. She kept her hair laid-back, too, with a messy bun. But, the star of Katie and Suri’s afternoon outing was their coordinating, loose-fitting denim pants.

With a high-rise pair complete with a subtle flare, Katie seemed to be all in on the recent Boho chic revival. Suri, on the other hand, opted for a more Gen Z take by way of her baggy, dark-wash trousers that sat loosely on her hips.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Suri, who just celebrated her 18th birthday late last month, currently resides with her mother in Manhattan. And naturally, with a street-style icon as your mother, it’s no surprise that she has picked up on some of Katie’s wardrobe signatures in recent months. Back in March, the teenager showed off an embroidered shearling coat during a solo stroll. This time, she paired her jacket with knit pants and the exact slip-on mules she wore yesterday. Just a month prior, the scion styled the same jacket with some very ’90s jeans while Katie, on that occasion, opted for black dress pants, a denim jacket, and a functional tote bag.

Of course, celebrity offspring taking cues from their parents is not a new phenomenon. But, unlike mother-daughter pairs who show off their joint style during ritzy galas or on red carpets, Katie and Suri appear rather comfortable doing so on the streets of New York City. Call it the Holmesian gene.