Leave it to a true style maverick like Katie Holmes to know when to flip the script. While the rest of the world is caught up in Miu Miu miniskirts, last night the reigning Queen of New York City street style turned it out in a maximal muumuu-like silhouette. Yes, Holmes arrived at American Ballet Theatre’s Spring Gala, proving that even the roomiest of muumuus can be a definite fashion statement.

Holmes stepped out to the gala, held at Cipriani in Midtown Manhattan, while wearing a loose-fitting black dress from Pucci. The cut of Holmes’s look was rather simple: a crewneck shape up top that flowed into three-quarter sleeves and a floor-skimming skirt. Holmes leveled up her dress with multi-color embroidery, a Pucci signature, that created an almost Ruth Bader Ginsburg-esque collar effect. The actress rounded out her look with a sleek black clutch, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and gold jewelry from Prounis and GuitaM. Per usual, glam was kept minimal in the form of sun-kissed skin, a nude lip, and a casual hair style.

The annual gala, which raises funds for the American Ballet Theatre, drew a starry crowd of celebrities and fixtures of New York City’s social scene. In fact, Holmes brought along two very special guests: her parents.

The Dawson Creek alumni posed with her mother and father, Kathleen and Martin Holmes, on the red carpet. Kathleen, a philanthropist, wore a bright blue sundress while Martin, a lawyer, stayed classic in a black and white tuxedo.

“Thank you Malcolm Carfrae and John Wattiker for having me and my family for such a memorable, special night!,” Holmes wrote in a story shared to her Instagram.

Holmes’s off-duty fashion, full of purposeful trenches and totes and the occasional curveball shoe, has become a staple of New York City’s style scene. But, so too has her red carpet wardrobe. Although the actress is one to take things down a dressier route for her public appearances, there’s still an air of effortlessness, whether that be from a pared-back beauty moment or a twist on the classic LBD.

In fact, this isn’t the first time Holmes has revamped the black dress for an American Ballet Theatre event. Back in June, she attended the opening performance of Like Water For Chocolate in a knitted runway look from Chloé. Now, with her latest Pucci dress, Holmes clearly isn’t running out of ways to reinterpret the LBD anytime soon.