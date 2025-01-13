Katie Holmes is in the middle of a Broadway turn for the play Our Town, meaning she’s on a pretty strict schedule. Unsurprisingly, Holmes has things down to a science when it concerns what she wears off the stage.

Over the weekend, the street style savant favored a handful of winter classics: big, cozy coats, Olsen-esque beanies, and some crisp white sneakers. Holmes was seen arriving at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Friday in a pair of slim blue jeans and a charcoal gray sweater. The actress’s shearling Penny Lane coat from the New York label Kuzyk has become a staple of her winter style this season. Holmes accented her statement coat with rectangular glasses, an oversized beanie, and white kicks from Autry.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes doubled down on her easy-chic outfit the following afternoon. Instead of slim jeans, she opted for wide-leg pants in an off-white hue. She added a pop of color to her trousers with a mint green sweater before reverting to all-black elsewhere. Holmes finished off her look with a black wool coat, her go-to Autry sneakers, and the same beanie she wore the day prior.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes is at the tail end of her run for Our Town, which officially closes its curtains later this month after opening on the Great White Way in October. But between her matinee and prime-time gigs, Holmes has been all about simple, elevated looks. She’s has a thing for tailored wool coats (it is winter in New York, after all) worn with unfussy bottoms and functional accessories like roomy tote bags and paparazzi-shielding glasses. And most, if not all, of the actress’s recent looks are something she’s found already in her wardrobe.

While some celebrities might prefer to rewear their clothes on the red carpet, Holmes (like just about every nonfamous New Yorker) is more interested in rewearing her clothes on the daily.