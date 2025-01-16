Keke Palmer doesn’t need a statement belt when her mini dress has one built right into it. The actress, who is currently promoting her film One of Them Days, proved the power of a big ‘ol belt last night in New York City.

Palmer slipped into a strapless mini dress from Schiaparelli that featured a large gold buckle across the front. The detail may have been for form over function, but the Italian brand has made a habit of decorating their clothes with ersatz belts—look no further than Emma Corin’s belt-laden jacket from their Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. Other stars, like Dua Lipa, are taking even bigger risks with belts by turning them into entire crop tops.

Palmer, however, let the surreal design choices of her mini dress be the main focus of her night out look. She completed the look with a sculptural coat, black heels, and gold eye-shaped earrings from Schiaparelli.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Palmer’s Schiaparelli number wasn’t the actress’s only all-black look of the evening. She was seen arriving to the set of Watch What Happens Live! in a leather Hermés skirt and bra top that she layered with a Khaite coat.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Prior to her monochrome moment, Palmer started her Wednesday in peak vintage style for an appearance on Good Morning America. She slipped into a burnt orange dress from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2007 collection that she sourced from the celebrity-favorite vintage dealer Opulent Addict. This dress featured a corset-like belt placed along Palmer’s waist, rather than across her bust. She topped off her look with a pale pink coat from Stella McCartney, a white Lady Dior bag, and Saint Laurent shoes.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Just minutes later, Palmer changed into another archival look—this one, a moss green set from John Galliano’s fall 1998 collection for Christian Dior. Vintage or otherwise, Palmer clearly has found her niche in color-blocking.