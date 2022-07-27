Keke Palmer is on a roll. The praise for her performance in Jordan Peele’s Nope just keeps coming, making it no wonder why the director never considered anyone else for the role. (The 28-year-old actor plays Emerald, a Hollywood horse trainer doing her best to secure a higher-profile role in the entertainment industry.) Meanwhile, her looks on the film’s press tour have also been getting glowing reviews. For its latest premiere, which took place at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, Palmer looked to David Koma’s pre-fall 2022 collection. She wasn’t kidding when she said that her stylist, Mickey Freeman, likes to take her outside of her comfort zone earlier this year. The slit of her strapless black evening gown, which featured mirrored embellishments placed in the shape of tire tracks, stretched nearly up to her waist.

Whereas Koma’s look book model covered up with over-the-knee boots and gloves that stretched all the way up to the gown’s neck, Palmer only paired it with strappy heels. The ensemble made for a departure from her previous Nope premiere looks, which have so far all incorporated evening gloves.

Keke Palmer attends the Nope premiere at the Zoo Palast theater in Berlin, Germany on July 26, 2022. Photo by Gerald Matzka via Getty Images

Photo by Thomas Lohr via David Koma

While she kept a straight face in her solo photos, Palmer couldn’t help but let loose when posing with her costar, Daniel Kaluuya. She later shared a delightful series of behind-the-scenes videos from their trip, captioning one “this is how fun all press tours should be.”

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the Nope premiere at the Zoo Palast theater in Berlin, Germany on July 26, 2022. Photo by Jörg Carstensen/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the Nope premiere at the Zoo Palast theater in Berlin, Germany on July 26, 2022. Photo by Gerald Matzka via Getty Images

The look is just the latest confirmation that there’s no one quite like Keke Palmer—and she’s not afraid to remind you as much. “I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old,” she recently responded to a tweet comparing her to Zendaya. “I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE.” If you hadn’t realized all that by now, get with the program.