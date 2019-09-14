STYLE EVOLUTION

How Keke Palmer Went From “VP” to VIP on the Red Carpet

Keke Palmer attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE"
Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images

Morning, kids! That’s a Keke Palmer-ism, for the uninitiated. The actor-singer-dancer-talk show host has always had the gift of gab, but her sense of style has certainly grown up along with her. Over 15 years ago, Palmer was just a tween shouldering the burden of mid-aughts red carpet glam, but now she’s a full fledged couture chameleon who isn’t afraid to take fashion risks when the occasion calls for it. From the days when every look she wore had an element of sparkle, to her more recent obsession with a low-cut neckline, Palmer has worn it all. Likely, she gets her taste from her Nickelodeon days as the Vice President of a fashion label on True Jackson, VP and now, as a movie star, hitting the red carpet for her films like Hustlers, Lightyear, and Nope, she has proven she’s a true VIP. Take a look back at her best red carpet looks from the Akeelah and the Bee premiere back in 2006 to now.

2022: Nope Italian Premiere
SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Palmer kept it simple in a satin Prada dress to the Italian premiere of Nope, adding a bit of edge with her black opera gloves.

2022: Nope Premiere
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Nope premiere called for a standout look, so Palmer grabbed this ensemble right off the runway from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

2022: BET Awards
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer wore a low-cut Conner Ives patchwork dress to the BET Awards.

2022: Lightyear UK Premiere
Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

For the second Lightyear premiere, Palmer was a vision in white thanks to this strapless dress from 16Arlington, which features a hem covered in feathers.

2022: Lightyear Los Angeles Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer wore this colorful David Koma look from the designer’s pre-fall 2022 collection to the Lightyear premiere.

2021: Met Gala
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Channeling Diana Ross, Palmer attended the 2021 Met Gala in a shimmering Sergio Hudson dress with long sleeves and an open back.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

For the remote 2020 MTV VMAs, Palmer hosted in a light blue Area mini dress.

2019: IFP Gotham Awards
Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer brought the drama in this Khyeli Fall 2018 dress with a train of cascading feathers to the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards.

2019: Time 100 Next
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing a mini Cong Tri Spring 2020 dress with an attached train, Palmer attended the Time 100 Next event in November 2019.

2019: Angel Ball
Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Acting as the emcee for the night, Palmer arrived to the 2019 Angel ball in this yellow and purple tiered J. Mendel Spring 2020 gown.

2019: Hustlers Premiere
George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer showed off a whole lot of leg in this crystal-covered Roberto Cavalli dress at the Toronto Film Festival’s premiere of Hustlers.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

Wearing a bright yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski embellished gown, Palmer attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

2017: Golden Globes After Party
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer attended a Golden Globes afterparty in this low cut, shimmering Pamela Roland dress.

2016: GQ Men of the Year Party
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This pink jacquard two-piece set from Houghton was ahead of its time.

2016: American Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Palmer embodied her inner Rihanna in this completely sheer silver Natalie Fedner set at the 2016 AMAs.

2016: Ice Age: Collision Course Premiere
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Palmer mixed it up with this super cool, Off-White denim jumpsuit at the premiere for Ice Age: Collision Course in July 2016.

2016: VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Looking like a Klimt painting, Palmer stepped out at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors event in this strapless gold dress from Baja East.

2016: Billboard Music Awards
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer wore this House of Harlot knee-length latex dress with a keyhole cutout to the BMAs in May 2016.

2016: GLAAD Media Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This sheer lace Thai Nguyen dress stole the show at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.

2016: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing the color of the night, Palmer attended the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards in an orange leather midi dress from Alessandra de Tomaso.

2016: People’s Choice Awards
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Going for a darker, romantic vibe, Palmer wore a cropped lace, off-the-shoulder top and black column skirt by Yousef Al-Jasmi to the 2016 People’s Choice Awards.

2015: Scream Queens Premiere
Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer wore this colorful Moschino midi dress to the premiere of Fox’s Scream Queens in September 2015.

2015: Teen Choice Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Color-blocking was all the rage around 2015, so this pink, black, and white mini dress from Giulietta was the perfect choice for the Teen Choice Awards.

2015: Dope Premiere
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer showed off a new haircut at the Dope premiere, where she wore this chic, low-cut jumpsuit.

2015: Brotherly Love Premiere
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The actress proved that mint is most definitely her color when she attended the premiere for Brotherly Love in this low-cut Bibhu Mohapatra dress with a high slit.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Palmer kept things fairly simple for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting to wear this chic, white Stella McCartney gown.

2014: Emmy Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The actress, who played Cinderella on Broadway, looked very much like a Disney princess in this royal blue mermaid gown.

2014: BET Awards
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer showed off the unique cutouts on this white and gold Alon Livné mini dress at the 2014 BET Awards.

2013: NAACP Image Awards
Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer has proven her love for blue over the years, take this Naven halter dress in a gorgeous cerulean.

2012: Kids’ Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

This purple, mini Marco Marco dress with a skirt made of large rosettes was the perfect look for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

2012: NAACP Image Awards
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer tapped Naven again to dress her for the NAACP Image Awards in 2012. This time, she wore a bright pink, strapless dress, keeping the silhouette simple to let the bright hue really standout.

2011: BET Awards
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You can tell Palmer was feeling herself in this silver mini Mandolo dress.

2011: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer looked adorable in this one-shoulder, sequin-covered Ina Soltani mini dress at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2010: Teen Choice Awards
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It’s clear the actress loved some sparkle back in the day, which is why it’s no surprise she opted for this crystal-encrusted Collette Dinnigan mini dress for the 2010 TCAs.

2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

This colorful Adam spring 2009 dress fit in perfectly on the KCA red carpet.

2010: NAACP Image Awards
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Palmer stood out in this canary yellow BCBG Max Azria dress at the 2010 NAACP Image Awards.

2009: MTV Movie Awards
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Wearing a coral pink Matthew Williamson mini dress, Palmer attended the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in 2009.

2009: NAACP Image Awards
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Palmer looked angelic in this pleated Camilla and Marc mini dress at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards.

2007: Critics’ Choice Awards
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A 14-year-old Palmer looked adorable in a simple black dress at her first-ever Critics’ Choice Awards.

2006: Akeelah and the Bee Premiere

Palmer attended the premiere for her breakout film, Akeelah and the Bee, in this lace-covered strapless gown with a bow around the waist.

2006: Madea's Family Reunion Premiere
E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images

This blush pink, crystal-covered gown was the perfect choice for a 13-year-old Palmer at the premiere of Madea’s Family Reunion back in 2006.

2005: NAACP Image Awards
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images

Palmer attended her first NAACP Image Awards in this white silk dress with a silver sequined belt.

2005: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Palmer was just 12 years old when she wore this pink silk dress with a matching hair bow to the 2005 SAG Awards.

