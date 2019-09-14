How Keke Palmer Went From “VP” to VIP on the Red Carpet

Morning, kids! That’s a Keke Palmer-ism, for the uninitiated. The actor-singer-dancer-talk show host has always had the gift of gab, but her sense of style has certainly grown up along with her. Over 15 years ago, Palmer was just a tween shouldering the burden of mid-aughts red carpet glam, but now she’s a full fledged couture chameleon who isn’t afraid to take fashion risks when the occasion calls for it. From the days when every look she wore had an element of sparkle, to her more recent obsession with a low-cut neckline, Palmer has worn it all. Likely, she gets her taste from her Nickelodeon days as the Vice President of a fashion label on True Jackson, VP and now, as a movie star, hitting the red carpet for her films like Hustlers, Lightyear, and Nope, she has proven she’s a true VIP. Take a look back at her best red carpet looks from the Akeelah and the Bee premiere back in 2006 to now.

2022: Nope Italian Premiere SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Palmer kept it simple in a satin Prada dress to the Italian premiere of Nope, adding a bit of edge with her black opera gloves.

2022: Nope Premiere Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Nope premiere called for a standout look, so Palmer grabbed this ensemble right off the runway from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection.

2022: BET Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer wore a low-cut Conner Ives patchwork dress to the BET Awards.

2022: Lightyear UK Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images For the second Lightyear premiere, Palmer was a vision in white thanks to this strapless dress from 16Arlington, which features a hem covered in feathers.

2022: Lightyear Los Angeles Premiere Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Palmer wore this colorful David Koma look from the designer’s pre-fall 2022 collection to the Lightyear premiere.

2021: Met Gala Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Channeling Diana Ross, Palmer attended the 2021 Met Gala in a shimmering Sergio Hudson dress with long sleeves and an open back.

2020: MTV Video Music Awards Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV For the remote 2020 MTV VMAs, Palmer hosted in a light blue Area mini dress.

2019: IFP Gotham Awards Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer brought the drama in this Khyeli Fall 2018 dress with a train of cascading feathers to the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards.

2019: Time 100 Next Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a mini Cong Tri Spring 2020 dress with an attached train, Palmer attended the Time 100 Next event in November 2019.

2019: Angel Ball Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Acting as the emcee for the night, Palmer arrived to the 2019 Angel ball in this yellow and purple tiered J. Mendel Spring 2020 gown.

2019: Hustlers Premiere George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer showed off a whole lot of leg in this crystal-covered Roberto Cavalli dress at the Toronto Film Festival’s premiere of Hustlers.

2019: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage Wearing a bright yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski embellished gown, Palmer attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

2017: Golden Globes After Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer attended a Golden Globes afterparty in this low cut, shimmering Pamela Roland dress.

2016: GQ Men of the Year Party Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images This pink jacquard two-piece set from Houghton was ahead of its time.

2016: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Palmer embodied her inner Rihanna in this completely sheer silver Natalie Fedner set at the 2016 AMAs.

2016: Ice Age: Collision Course Premiere Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Palmer mixed it up with this super cool, Off-White denim jumpsuit at the premiere for Ice Age: Collision Course in July 2016.

2016: VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens Jim Spellman/WireImage Looking like a Klimt painting, Palmer stepped out at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors event in this strapless gold dress from Baja East.

2016: Billboard Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer wore this House of Harlot knee-length latex dress with a keyhole cutout to the BMAs in May 2016.

2016: GLAAD Media Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images This sheer lace Thai Nguyen dress stole the show at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.

2016: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing the color of the night, Palmer attended the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards in an orange leather midi dress from Alessandra de Tomaso.

2016: People’s Choice Awards Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Going for a darker, romantic vibe, Palmer wore a cropped lace, off-the-shoulder top and black column skirt by Yousef Al-Jasmi to the 2016 People’s Choice Awards.

2015: Scream Queens Premiere Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Palmer wore this colorful Moschino midi dress to the premiere of Fox’s Scream Queens in September 2015.

2015: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Color-blocking was all the rage around 2015, so this pink, black, and white mini dress from Giulietta was the perfect choice for the Teen Choice Awards.

2015: Dope Premiere Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer showed off a new haircut at the Dope premiere, where she wore this chic, low-cut jumpsuit.

2015: Brotherly Love Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actress proved that mint is most definitely her color when she attended the premiere for Brotherly Love in this low-cut Bibhu Mohapatra dress with a high slit.

2015: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Palmer kept things fairly simple for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting to wear this chic, white Stella McCartney gown.

2014: Emmy Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic The actress, who played Cinderella on Broadway, looked very much like a Disney princess in this royal blue mermaid gown.

2014: BET Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer showed off the unique cutouts on this white and gold Alon Livné mini dress at the 2014 BET Awards.

2013: NAACP Image Awards Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images Palmer has proven her love for blue over the years, take this Naven halter dress in a gorgeous cerulean.

2012: Kids’ Choice Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This purple, mini Marco Marco dress with a skirt made of large rosettes was the perfect look for the Kids’ Choice Awards.

2012: NAACP Image Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer tapped Naven again to dress her for the NAACP Image Awards in 2012. This time, she wore a bright pink, strapless dress, keeping the silhouette simple to let the bright hue really standout.

2011: BET Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images You can tell Palmer was feeling herself in this silver mini Mandolo dress.

2011: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer looked adorable in this one-shoulder, sequin-covered Ina Soltani mini dress at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards.

2010: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s clear the actress loved some sparkle back in the day, which is why it’s no surprise she opted for this crystal-encrusted Collette Dinnigan mini dress for the 2010 TCAs.

2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic This colorful Adam spring 2009 dress fit in perfectly on the KCA red carpet.

2010: NAACP Image Awards Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Palmer stood out in this canary yellow BCBG Max Azria dress at the 2010 NAACP Image Awards.

2009: MTV Movie Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a coral pink Matthew Williamson mini dress, Palmer attended the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in 2009.

2009: NAACP Image Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Palmer looked angelic in this pleated Camilla and Marc mini dress at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards.

2007: Critics’ Choice Awards Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A 14-year-old Palmer looked adorable in a simple black dress at her first-ever Critics’ Choice Awards.

2006: Akeelah and the Bee Premiere Palmer attended the premiere for her breakout film, Akeelah and the Bee, in this lace-covered strapless gown with a bow around the waist.

2006: Madea's Family Reunion Premiere E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images This blush pink, crystal-covered gown was the perfect choice for a 13-year-old Palmer at the premiere of Madea’s Family Reunion back in 2006.

2005: NAACP Image Awards Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images Palmer attended her first NAACP Image Awards in this white silk dress with a silver sequined belt.

2005: Screen Actors Guild Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Palmer was just 12 years old when she wore this pink silk dress with a matching hair bow to the 2005 SAG Awards.