How Keke Palmer Went From “VP” to VIP on the Red Carpet

Morning, kids! That’s a Keke Palmer-ism, for the uninitiated.
The actor-singer-dancer-talk show host has always had the gift of gab, but her sense of style has certainly grown up along with her. Over 15 years ago, Palmer was just a tween shouldering the burden of mid-aughts red carpet glam, but now she’s a full fledged couture chameleon who isn’t afraid to take fashion risks when the occasion calls for it. From the days when every look she wore had an element of sparkle, to her more recent obsession with a low-cut neckline, Palmer has worn it all. Likely, she gets her taste from her Nickelodeon days as the Vice President of a fashion label on True Jackson, VP and now, as a movie star, hitting the red carpet for her films like Hustlers, Lightyear, and she has proven she’s a true VIP. Take a look back at her best red carpet looks from the Nope, Akeelah and the Bee premiere back in 2006 to now.
2022:
Nope Italian Premiere SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Palmer kept it simple in a satin Prada dress to the Italian premiere of
Nope, adding a bit of edge with her black opera gloves. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The
Nope premiere called for a standout look, so Palmer grabbed this ensemble right off the runway from Marc Jacobs’ fall 2022 collection. Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Palmer wore a low-cut Conner Ives patchwork dress to the BET Awards.
2022:
Lightyear UK Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images
For the second
Lightyear premiere, Palmer was a vision in white thanks to this strapless dress from 16Arlington, which features a hem covered in feathers.
2022:
Lightyear Los Angeles Premiere Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images
Palmer wore this colorful David Koma look from the designer’s pre-fall 2022 collection to the
Lightyear premiere. Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Channeling Diana Ross, Palmer attended the 2021 Met Gala in a shimmering Sergio Hudson dress with long sleeves and an open back.
2020: MTV Video Music Awards
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
For the remote 2020 MTV VMAs, Palmer hosted in a light blue Area mini dress.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Palmer brought the drama in this Khyeli Fall 2018 dress with a train of cascading feathers to the 2019 IFP Gotham Awards.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing a mini Cong Tri Spring 2020 dress with an attached train, Palmer attended the
Time 100 Next event in November 2019. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Acting as the emcee for the night, Palmer arrived to the 2019 Angel ball in this yellow and purple tiered J. Mendel Spring 2020 gown.
George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Palmer showed off a whole lot of leg in this crystal-covered Roberto Cavalli dress at the Toronto Film Festival’s premiere of
Hustlers.
2019: MTV Video Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage
Wearing a bright yellow Yousef Aljasmi Swarovski embellished gown, Palmer attended the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
2017: Golden Globes After Party
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer attended a Golden Globes afterparty in this low cut, shimmering Pamela Roland dress.
2016:
GQ Men of the Year Party Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This pink jacquard two-piece set from Houghton was ahead of its time.
2016: American Music Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Palmer embodied her inner Rihanna in this completely sheer silver Natalie Fedner set at the 2016 AMAs.
2016:
Ice Age: Collision Course Premiere
Palmer mixed it up with this super cool, Off-White denim jumpsuit at the premiere for
Ice Age: Collision Course in July 2016.
2016: VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail the Queens
Looking like a Klimt painting, Palmer stepped out at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors event in this strapless gold dress from Baja East.
2016: Billboard Music Awards
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Palmer wore this House of Harlot knee-length latex dress with a keyhole cutout to the BMAs in May 2016.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
This sheer lace Thai Nguyen dress stole the show at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards.
2016: Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing the color of the night, Palmer attended the 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards in an orange leather midi dress from Alessandra de Tomaso.
2016: People’s Choice Awards
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Going for a darker, romantic vibe, Palmer wore a cropped lace, off-the-shoulder top and black column skirt by Yousef Al-Jasmi to the 2016 People’s Choice Awards.
2015:
Scream Queens Premiere Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images
Palmer wore this colorful Moschino midi dress to the premiere of Fox’s
Scream Queens in September 2015. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Color-blocking was all the rage around 2015, so this pink, black, and white mini dress from Giulietta was the perfect choice for the Teen Choice Awards.
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer showed off a new haircut at the
Dope premiere, where she wore this chic, low-cut jumpsuit.
2015:
Brotherly Love Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The actress proved that mint is most definitely her color when she attended the premiere for
Brotherly Love in this low-cut Bibhu Mohapatra dress with a high slit.
2015:
Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Palmer kept things fairly simple for the
Vanity Fair Oscar party, opting to wear this chic, white Stella McCartney gown.
The actress, who played Cinderella on Broadway, looked very much like a Disney princess in this royal blue mermaid gown.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer showed off the unique cutouts on this white and gold Alon Livné mini dress at the 2014 BET Awards.
Jason Kempin/WireImage/Getty Images
Palmer has proven her love for blue over the years, take this Naven halter dress in a gorgeous cerulean.
2012: Kids’ Choice Awards
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
This purple, mini Marco Marco dress with a skirt made of large rosettes was the perfect look for the Kids’ Choice Awards.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer tapped Naven again to dress her for the NAACP Image Awards in 2012. This time, she wore a bright pink, strapless dress, keeping the silhouette simple to let the bright hue really standout.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
You can tell Palmer was feeling herself in this silver mini Mandolo dress.
2011: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer looked adorable in this one-shoulder, sequin-covered Ina Soltani mini dress at the 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images
It’s clear the actress loved some sparkle back in the day, which is why it’s no surprise she opted for this crystal-encrusted Collette Dinnigan mini dress for the 2010 TCAs.
2010: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
This colorful Adam spring 2009 dress fit in perfectly on the KCA red carpet.
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Palmer stood out in this canary yellow BCBG Max Azria dress at the 2010 NAACP Image Awards.
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Wearing a coral pink Matthew Williamson mini dress, Palmer attended the 2010 MTV Movie Awards in 2009.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Palmer looked angelic in this pleated Camilla and Marc mini dress at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards.
2007: Critics’ Choice Awards
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
A 14-year-old Palmer looked adorable in a simple black dress at her first-ever Critics’ Choice Awards.
2006:
Akeelah and the Bee Premiere
Palmer attended the premiere for her breakout film,
Akeelah and the Bee, in this lace-covered strapless gown with a bow around the waist.
2006:
Madea's Family Reunion Premiere E. Charbonneau/WireImage/Getty Images
This blush pink, crystal-covered gown was the perfect choice for a 13-year-old Palmer at the premiere of
Madea’s Family Reunion back in 2006. Albert L. Ortega/WireImage/Getty Images
Palmer attended her first NAACP Image Awards in this white silk dress with a silver sequined belt.
2005: Screen Actors Guild Awards
Palmer was just 12 years old when she wore this pink silk dress with a matching hair bow to the 2005 SAG Awards.
