While one former Destiny’s Child member has toured her own on-stage runway across the world, another is showcasing her fashion prowess on the front rows in Paris. Since touching down earlier this week, Kelly Rowland has put her signature style on full display in the French capital.

While Rowland is no stranger to flashy, statement dressing (and she’s done plenty of that in Paris) she kept things subtle for Chloé’s runway show on Thursday. The singer donned a multi-colored, patchwork maxi dress from the French brand. The piece featured three strips of leather, in brown, black, and white, that created an interesting focal point throughout.

Yes, the shape of the piece was fairly simple, but the plunging, strappy neckline and slightly flared skirt certainly made for intriguing design details. Elsewhere, Rowland kept things rather simple, rounding out the look with bold sunglasses, a top handle bag, and sleek heeled boots all courtesy of Chloé. Just a few hours later, though, the star jetted off to the Christopher Esber runway show where she pulled out yet another statement dress.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rowland switched out Chloé’s patchwork in favor of a sheer, bodycon number from Esber. While the turtleneck is not usually the most sultry silhouette, the piece’s transparent fabric certainly made it so. The standout detail of the dress, aside from its makeup, was the slight ruching at the center of the skirt.

While the singer certainly brought the glamour to the pair of daytime shows, her Paris trip was the subject of some red carpet sparkle earlier in the week. On Tuesday, Rowland attended a Lancôme event held at the Louvre museum.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The picturesque setting definitely dictated a certain level of glamour—which Rowland, unsurprisingly, achieved with her custom Nicolas Jebran look (the designer also happens to be a favorite of Beyoncé). The floor-length gown was crafted with a sizable train and flesh-toned cut-outs at the bodice.

Compared to her previous ensembles, Rowland gave this one a bit more sparkle with a tousled hairstyle and layers of diamonds. Still, it appears that the singer is intent on making her Parisian outing all about reworking some of fashion’s favorite styles—whether it be patchwork, sheer, or even, the red carpet gown.