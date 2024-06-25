Nothing quite says “we’re back on” like some matching couples style. Last night, the very on again, off again Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny sent a major statement as they hit Paris in his-and-hers black tie looks.

The pair were seen exiting Kendall’s FWRD Paris Haute Couture Party at the Girafe Restaurant which was attended by the likes of Cindy Bruna, Teyana Taylor, and Coco Rocha. Kendall, who is currently the luxury retailer’s creative director, slipped into a black halter number from Jacquemus’s spring 2024 collection. The model’s dress featured a fitted satin bodice that finished just below her waist. For an on-trend touch, Kendall’s dress then flowed into a sheer maxi skirt. She paired her gown with open-toe sandal heels, pearl drop earrings, and a sleek black clutch. Bunny, for his part, followed suit in some monochrome fashion of his own. The rapper sported a draped tuxedo jacket, worn sans shirt, that he paired with matching oversized trousers. Bunny topped off his night out look with square-frame shades, a silver necklace, and some black boots for good measure.

Splash News

Kendall and Bunny’s night out sighting comes less than a day after they were spotted grabbing dinner with Gigi Hadid in Paris—matching groutfits and all. And it appears as though things seem to be picking back up between the two. After they allegedly split in December of last year, they’ve slowly but surely been popping back up in each other’s lives over the past few months.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,” a source close to the couple said in May after images of them cozying up at the Met Gala were publicized. “There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had.”

The insider continued, “They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them.”