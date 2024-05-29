The unlikely romance of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny just got even more compelling. The pair, who sources say broke up late last year, were seen sneaking in and out of a Miami hotel last night which can only mean one thing: their on again, off again relationship might just be turning into a summer fling.

Jenner and Bunny were spotted exiting a hotel through a garage entrance on Sunday. Both stars kept things simple for their outfits—Jenner wore a gray crop top, leggings, and sandals while Bunny sported a white button-up and yellow shorts. It seems as though Jenner took to the trip to Florida to support Bunny’s concerts. She was seen attending the rapper’s show on May 17 at the Kia Center in Orlando. The pair also hit up Bunny’s Miami restauarant Gekko during their trip as well as David Grutman’s Casadonna. “Kendall and Bad Bunny dined Friday, May 24 at Gekko Miami,” an eyewitness told ET. “The duo were in a private room for their dinner. Bad Bunny ate there nightly for the rest of the weekend.”

The former couple’s Miami outing comes amidst rumors that they are rekindling their romantic relationship. Following this year’s Met Gala, they hit up the evening’s after party circuit together where they got rather cozy at Emily Ratajkowski’s starry bash. If you remember correctly, it was last year’s Met Gala when the pair really started to spark relationship rumors.

The two also reportedly spent New Year’s Eve together just a few weeks after they allegedly broke up in December. And while there’s such a thing as being friends with your ex—however ill advised that may be—sources close to the pair say that they still have some chemistry.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,” an insider explained in May. “There's a strong connection between them whenever they're together and they have the same chemistry that they've always had.”

The source continued, “They're having fun for now, but are hoping to figure things out in a way that makes sense. They're not necessarily back together or an exclusive item, but there is definitely still a vibe between them. Neither of them feels any pressure and appreciate that they can enjoy space when they want. It's casual, easy, and comfortable between them.”