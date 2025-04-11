Festival season is here, but don’t expect Kendall Jenner to stray into boho chic, flower crowns, stereo punk, or any trend that’s a bit too expected. The model kicked off Coachella weekend yesterday in an outfit that didn’t compromise an ounce of her chic, minimal style.

Jenner slipped into a high-neck Tove dress to attend FWRD’s “Welcome to the Desert” cocktail hour at the Mister Parker in Palm Springs. She paired the piece, which featured a ruffled skirt, with a structured clutch and open-toe sandals. While the simple cut and sand-adjacent color of Jenner’s outfit fit well within her wardrobe signatures of late (and the desert setting), they were a far cry from what’s usually associated with celebrity Coachella style.

Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Over the years, stars (Jenner included) have tapped into a free-spirited aesthetic while in the California desert. Think layered statement necklaces with beads and tassels, cut-off denim shorts with fringe, face jewels, and big, big belts. It’s a type of dressing Jenner has taken to in the past during her many trips to there. In 2015, the model attended the festival with her sister, Kylie, and Hailey Bieber. The models all wore variations of the folkloric Coachella uniform: distressed denim, flouncy boho crop tops, and boots that were designed to be danced in.

Yes, Jenner’s personal fashion has changed over the past decade—something that’s reflected in her festival style. The model’s Coachella outfits started to see a shift in 2022 when she attended the event in a simple white tank top and matching cargo pants. And last year, to the same FWRD kick-off, she abided by a formula not too dissimilar to yesterday’s outfit—a burgundy dress and black sandals.

Of course, Jenner could easily amp up this more minimal style of dressing once the festival begins later this evening. But don’t be surprised to see another year practically void of boho Coachella fashion—there’s no reason for Jenner to put on a Coachella costume when her everday style is this chic.