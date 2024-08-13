Kendall Jenner Gets a Vintage Fashion Gold Medal in 2000s Gucci

Kendall Jenner is no longer in Paris for the Olympics, but her latest piece of trophy vintage is almost a gold medal come to life.

Just days after attending the games, Kendall switched out her athleisure for a rare Gucci dress while vacationing in the Bahamas. The model wore a halter-neck piece from Alessandra Facchinetti’s spring 2005 collection for the Italian brand. Her dress featured a body-con silhouette that was accented by ruched details along the front. Metallic, crescent-shaped paillettes also lined the piece, creating the perfect flash of gold as the model moved about. The mini dress finished off with a small center slit and a braided strap. Kendall paired her archival piece—which is available for purchase on secondhand retailers—with black sandal heels, tousled hair, and a tall glass of white wine.

Kendall picked out this Gucci number for Kylie’s 27th birthday fête in the Bahamas where, according to sources, the Khy founder celebrated the milestone with close friends and her beau, Timothée Chalamet.

Kendall’s Bahamas getaway follows her appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The model was spotted in the bleachers at various events—including women’s gymnastics and her preferred sport of choice, equestrian—with plenty of USA-themed looks to match.

The 818 founder kicked off her Olympics experience in style, wearing a patriotic Ralph Lauren jacket to the gymnastics event. She paired her patch-laden bomber with a matching baseball cap, mid-wash denim trousers, and her go-to loafers from The Row.

During the equestrian competition, Jenner went for an Office Siren skirt suit that consisted of a plunging blazer and matching checked bottoms. She again put on The Row’s loafers and carried a woven Bottega Veneta bag on her shoulder. For a night out in Paris, the model wore a satin skirt and a black tee that she paired with two of The Row’s cult accessories: Beach flip-flops and the Margaux bag.

Jenner may have abandoned her hopes of winning Olympic gold—she once professed that she’s “literally built as an athlete”—but her latest vacation outfit deserves top marks for peak trophy vintage.