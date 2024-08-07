Kendall Jenner is many things: a thong-wearing yachtie, an equestrian-loving horse girl, and a perpetual arbiter of the latest “It” pieces. So, when the super model is seen wearing a pair of thong flip-flops by The Row, the fashion world pays attention. Especially when her sister Kylie Jenner wore the same pair during her vacation just a few weeks ago.

Today, Kendall shared photos from her summer travels, including a luxe look she wore out to dinner last week during the Paris Olympic Games. Kendall based her outfit around a black crop top and a champagne-hued maxi skirt. But, instead of dressing up her separates with a high heel, she instead slipped into The Row’s thong sandals. If the leather shoes—known simply as the “Beach Flip-Flop”—look familiar, it’s likely because they’ve been worn by everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Kendall’s younger sibling Kylie recently. Decked out in a denim Marni dress, the Khy founder wore a black version while vacationing in Rome. And yesterday in Ibiza, Spain, Kendall proved the shoe’s versatility by wearing them with a black string bikini and a knit cover-up.

Kendall continued her penchant for The Row’s stealth accessories—despite their simple silhouette, her flip-flops carry a steep $650 price tag—by pairing her flip-flops with the brand’s cult Margaux bag. The model nestled the sleek bag, which has become a recent hit for the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen-designed label, in the crest of her arm.

Jenner. paired her olive green Margaux with black glasses and a casual hair style. On another night in Paris, Jenner once again trotted out the oversize clutch, this time styling it with a bodycon dress and strappy black heels.

Just about everything Kendall wears is bound to makes waves among fashion’s in-crowd. It is noteworthy, though, that her two of her most-worn accessories this summer are considerably simple in shape, muted in color, and look just as good on the streets of Paris as they do the beaches of Ibiza.

