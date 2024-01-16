While much of Hollywood were busy at the Critics Choice and Emmy Awards over the weekend, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber staged their own (much more relaxed) version of the red carpet at the Los Angeles Lakers game. On Monday, the two models stepped out to watch the Lakers’ victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in matching all leather looks.

Now, we’re sure the actual game was quite entertaining, but we’re much more concerned with Kendall and Hailey’s varying takes on courtside style. Let’s begin with Kendall, who stepped out in a monochrome look consisting of black bootcut pants and a sleek blazer. She belted her jacket at the waist for a cinched effect and slipped into a pair of snake print heels. Down to the pebbled leather clutch and sheer knit tank, her overall look was very ‘90s—only to be taken back a few decades to the ‘70s with statement round framed sunglasses. Hailey also got in on Kendall’s leather moment, but with her own casual twist. The Rhode entrepreneur opted for a gray t-shirt that she tucked into baggy boyfriend jeans.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her slingback mules gave her outfit a different feel than Kendall’s, as did her backwards baseball hat. The true stars, though, were Hailey’s longline leather trench coat and matching top handle bag. The models were joined by Staud founder Sarah Staudinger and Lauren Perez who, fittingly, also had some leather pieces mixed into their looks.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Both Hailey and Kendall are quite familiar with posting up courtside at Lakers games. In fact, the 818 founder was last seen at the venue with her then-boyfriend Bad Bunny in the spring. Despite the couple allegedly going their separate ways at the end of last year, it could be sooner rather than later that we see them coupled up courtside once again.

Per Page Six, the pair are “reconnecting” after they spent New Years Eve together in Barbados. “They are very different people and nobody ever saw their relationship going the distance, but they have a lot of fun together and missed each other since the split,” a source explained. “They were with friends in the Caribbean over New Year and since getting back they’ve been dating again,” the insider continued, adding that they’ve “snuck into events together, been to dinner in Brentwood and hung out in private now [that] they are back in LA.”