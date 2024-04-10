Kiernan Shipka is treating the disco ball dress to a couture update. Last night, the actress looked like style royalty as she hit the red carpet of the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in a color blocked glitter gown. Shipka’s look for Beverly Hills event was plucked from designer Kim Jones’s spring couture runway show for Fendi. Her strapless dress featured a blush pink base contrasted against a curveball design detail: disco ball metallics.

The center of Shipka’s gown was lined with a reflective silver fabric that twisted around the actress’ figure adding the perfect amount of intrigue. Enough sheen to turn heads but, especially against pink, the right type of elegance for a Beverly Hills red carpet. Shipka styled her couture stunner with a black clutch, natural makeup, and a high-low hair style.

Disco dressing is always a celebrity go-to on the red carpet. Usually, though, said dresses are brimming with chainmail, pailettes, or some sort of flashy bauble. Here, Shipka presented an alternative with her off-the-runway dress. One doesn’t have to look like they’re on their way to Studio 54 in order to pull off disco style. A classic silhouette and a simple batch of couture sequins will suffice.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jones’s runway version was shown with a matching tasseled bag—inspired by the brand’s iconic baguette—and glitzy silver stilettos. Like the Fendi runway, Shipka kept jewelry to a minimum aside from chandelier earrings and a selection of silver rings.

Shipka has always been willing to test the boundaries of her personal style which likely explains her exploration of the disco dress yesterday. But it hasn’t been all couture moments for the actress, who recently stripped down to her skivvies to attend Chloé’s Paris Fashion Week show in late February. She’s no stranger to sequins, either, having sported an avant-garde Loewe confection that was basically one big multi-color disco ball. And, now, she’s struck the balance between disco musings and couture stylings with her latest red carpet moment.